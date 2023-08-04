For Centre College student Jackson Prather, the summer leading into his senior year was more than just a break from his studies. Rather, Prather spent his summer learning about the impact of business and economics on the Pulaski area.
The Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) hosted Prather as a summer intern over these past few months.
And although Prather’s internship is quickly coming to an end, SPEDA board members took time at Thursday’s meeting to honor the student, presenting him with his very own SPEDA nameplate.
Chris Girdler, SPEDA president/CEO, said that he and the rest of those in the organization have grown fond of Prather over the past few months.
“Jackson has been just an incredible intern,” Girdler said. “We have a history of having incredible interns here, and we’re seeing them go on to do great things, not just for themselves but for the community. I know it’s not going to be any different with Jackson.”
Girdler continued: “He is dedicated and committed to coming back to this community, opening up a business here in the future … he’s making our whole community proud.”
Prather, a pre-law student, previously worked an internship in the office of SPEDA board attorney Jeremy Bartley.
Girdler said that Prather has recently passed the LSAT (Law School Admission Test) that will allow him to enroll in law school after completing his undergraduate work.
Prather said his goal is to attend an in-state law school, with the University of Kentucky being his first choice.
Then, his plan is to “be back here in four years.”
Prather thanked the SPEDA team for giving him the opportunity to work with them this summer.
“It’s been a life-changing experience, truly. It’s been awesome,” he told them.
He said that he appreciated the ability to work with Girdler and Chief Financial Officer Jessica Carlton.
“Jess and Chris have been nothing but great leaders for me to get to sit side by side with them and see how they work behind the scenes,” he said.
“When I was first offered the internship, I had no clue what I was really going to be a part of. But now, being here for two months, I’ve seen everything from working on bank statements and filing checks, to going out to ribbon cuttings and stuff like that. It’s truly inspiring.”
Girdler said that as part of his internship duties, Prather had to lead a focus group of his peers, discussing “the good, the bad and the ugly” within the community. It is an effort to learn what younger people in the community feel like needs improving, Girdler said.
Prather also had to write a report for SPEDA, in which Prather said he talked about seeing how SPEDA is “more than a passion” for Girdler and Carlton.
“It’s really what they were made for,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.