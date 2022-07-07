Jacob Pratt named Commonwealth Journal Sports Editor

Jacob Pratt has been named the new Sports Editor at the Commonwealth Journal. After 17 years as the sports editor, Steve Cornelius was promoted to the local newspaper's editor position.
Pratt worked as a sports correspondent over the past year, and showed great flare for promoting local sports and student athletes.
Pratt was a beat writer for the Wayne County football team last season. He also covered the Southwestern girls basketball team on their State Tournament Sweet Sixteen Final Four run and the Lady Warriors' soccer team to the 12th Region Tournament championship game.
"Jacob has a passion for high school sports, and he was excited about every game we assigned him," Cornelius stated. "Jacob will bring the same passion and dedication to local sports coverage as we have done in the past."
Pratt will be responsible for the day-to-day coverage of all the local sports eventing events in the Pulaski county area.
if you have a sports story of interest, please contact Jacob at 606-451-4924 or email him at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.
