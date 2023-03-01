In the name of the law, stop – cancer that is.
While a group of Pulaskians will be going to jail Friday, their true crime is that they are helping the fight against cancer.
The annual Jail N’ Bail fundraiser for the American Cancer Society will take place Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Somerset Mall’s center court.
A group of local celebrities are earmarked to become “jailbirds” for the day, and those jailbirds have been raising money for the past couple of months to post their bail.
According to Brooke Whitis, the senior development manager for the local American Cancer Society, the criteria for being a “celebrity” is clearly defined.
“In a small community, a celebrity is anyone who knows more than two people,” she said, laughing.
Each jailbird who signs up to participate gets their own wanted poster, complete with a charge that has caused them to be highly-sought criminals.
For example, charges for Dr. Cassie Tyner include “exceeding the legal limit of yappy housedogs,” while Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz’s crimes include being “extremely skilled to help you Breathe Right and Sleep Tight.”
Other jailbirds for this year’s fundraiser include Aimee Hines, Amanda “Bean” Bullock, Amy Mink, Cristi Blanton, Jeremy Strunk, Jessica Lee, Judy Shackelford, Kody Reynolds, Mark Ranshaw, Morghan Blevins, Regina Swiney, Robyn Aker, Stacey Price Ferrell, Stephanie Kennedy, Tammy Miller and Taran Keeney.
There are three criminal levels in the Jail N’ Bail court. Those who raise between $500 and $1,000 are considered to be the “Most Wanted.” Those who raise between $300 and $500 are part of the “Dirty Dozen.” And those who raise between $150 and $300 are in the “Misdemeanor Mafia.”
Each person will show up at the mall’s makeshift jail to turn in their bail money, then spend a few minutes in the lockup to get pictures.
“The Pulaski County Detention Center allows us to borrow their mini-jail,” Whitis said.
Whitis herself acts as the warden, but noted that through her jail’s rules, people are allowed to turn themselves in at any time during the event.
“I’m a very lenient warden,” she explained, saying how she knows that because the Jail N’ Bail is being held during a workday, people would not be able to participate without that kind of freedom.
And even though the jailbirds will be turning in all the money they’ve raised over the past few weeks, Whitis said that people who still want to contribute to someone’s bail are welcome to stop by Friday and give a donation. They just need to tell volunteers whose bail the money is going toward.
“All of my celebrity jailbirds have a connection to cancer,” Whitis said. “They know someone who has had cancer so it’s very personal to them.”
All of the money raised will go to the American Cancer Society, which helps fund research and programs as well as raising awareness about the group of diseases.
“So many times, people will say, ‘I know people with cancer, I’d like to do something.’ And they don’t always know what to do. This allows them to be part of the blessing, because the money we raise not only goes to fund cancer research, but our programs and services like the Hope Lodge in Lexington, which people from our town stay at pretty regularly,” Whitis said.
Hope Lodge provides a free place for cancer patients and their families to stay while they are receiving out-of-town treatment.
