The sun was shining, the breeze was blowing, and Somerset High School’s class of 2021 spent their last few moments as “students” practicing for the ceremony that will officially release them into adulthood.
SHS seniors spent Thursday afternoon on the football field, the place where their Friday night graduation will take place.
Along with making sure all i’s were dotted, t’s crossed and names spelled correctly, the students also got to participate in a traditional cookout lunch.
Usually, the food is served up by the local Masonic Lodge, according to SHS Principal Jeff Wesley, but due to COVID-19 restrictions they have not resumed meeting in person yet.
And though Wesley said he was certain the lodge would have wanted to participate if they could, their absence left the high school and it’s Family Resource and Youth Services Center (FRYSC) to look for others chefs to fill their shoes.
Enter Jailer Anthony McCollum, Circuit Clerk J.S. Flynn, and a team of deputy jailers.
Both McCollum and Flynn said they were asked to cook for SHS seniors, and both quickly agreed to do so.
When told that it looked like his staff knew their way around the grill, McCollum laughed and said “We’ve had some experience.”
He said he felt it was important to be a part of the graduation rehearsal.
“We’re here to serve the people, and we felt like this was, even though it wasn’t part of our duties, it was something we needed to do. ... The kids and the children of the community are our livelihood, and they’re our future generation. We thought it would be good to be role models and come over here and do this for them.”
“I’ve never gotten to do something like this before,” said Flynn.
“I’ve never even seen something like this before,” he added, meaning the rehearsal.
“I thought this was a great thing, especially because I’m hoping we’re on the tail end of COVID, so it’s a nice thing for the kids graduating, but it’s a nice fellowship thing at the same time.
“It’s just good to be out,” he laughed.
Wesley said the students were excited to be graduating, but said, “For a lot of them, the emotion is just now starting to hit. I saw some of them in the hall earlier, and they were getting a little bit teary-eyed, and they said ‘It’s hitting, Mr. Wesley.’”
After the rehearsal, the seniors would be free to go early on what was their last day. He said that Project Graduation would be taking place Thursday night, before the graduation rather than afterwards like usual. The students requested it that way so they could have time to spend with their families this weekend he said.
“They’ve been a really sweet bunch. Some of them brought some gifts for the administration and the office staff, they’ve just been a really, really good bunch of kids,” Wesley said.
And just as Thursday afternoon’s weather was pleasant, it appears that the weather will likewise be nice during the graduation.
“It’s going to be a good event. These seniors deserve that. They’ve missed a lot,” Wesley said, referring to how COVID-19 has affected the school year.
“They had a good prom and now they’ll have a good graduation, too, I believe.”
