Janella Miller of Somerset was awarded the Honorary State FFA Degree at a special ceremony during the 94th State FFA Convention in Lexington. The Honorary Degree is awarded to adults who have made a significant contribution to the state association. Past recipients of the award have included several Kentucky Governors, various leaders in agriculture and education, and numerous individuals who have provided service to the organization over the course of multiple years.
Miller has served as President of Kentucky Association of Agricultural Educators. In this role she provided leadership to over 300 Kentucky teachers of agriculture and helped provide direction for Agricultural Education and FFA in the state. She is a teacher of agriculture at Pulaski County High School.
Kentucky FFA is an organization of over 21,000 middle and high school students enrolled in Agricultural Education courses. The organization currently has 176 chapters in 116 counties. Nationally, FFA has over 800,000 members in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.
