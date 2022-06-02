As Daniel Stroud himself puts it, he wears many hats in this community.
Jarfly Brewing Co., which he opened with business partner Del Stephens in 2016, has become one of Somerset's favorite watering holes. He's a graphic designer, a former president of Watershed Arts Alliance — and now a recording artist.
Stroud's first single, "Away My Soul," is now available to stream on all the major music platforms — think Spotify, YouTube, Amazon, Pandora, and Apple Music. It's the first release of an album-in-progress, "Sleeping Dogs: Sad Songs, Mad Songs, and Tales From Grapefruit Land," and Stroud is happy to finally fully explore one of his lifelong passions: music.
"Even before Jarfly, music has been a gigantic passion in my life," said Stroud, who can regularly be found jamming with other performers within the confines of the microbrewery just west of the Fountain Square. "I've always gone after jobs that let me be creative in different ways.
"My dad used to play songs to me when I was still in my mom's belly," he added. "My first two best friends were Boy-Boy and Bop-Bop — that was a mandolin and a little piano. I've been able to communicate with music better than I've been able to communicate with words or art or anything else, at least to communicate how I feel. To release my own music is a completely different thing, though."
Music has, for Stroud, typically been something therapeutic he does for himself at home, or "a community thing — playing music with other people," as at Jarfly, often seen picking at a conspicuous yellow string bass.
"That's been a gigantic passion of mine for the last 10 years," he said. "I've really pivoted my lifestyle to be able to play music as many hours a day as I possibly can."
Through the music that Stroud helped bring to Jarfly, he forged relationships with Cody Brooks and Bee Taylor, two Nashville-area performers followed by many fans here in Pulaski County.
"We really got to see each other as creative individuals, artists, writers, and play music together; I've gigged with them the last couple of years as well," he said. "It was 100 percent Cody Brooks' unwavering encouragement to not only continue to write but to put it out to share with other people (that led to the release). I was pretty much perfectly happy with continuing to write and just playing for my friends who are also musicians, but Cody's a lifelong musician, Nashville studio musician, and to have him behind me, pushing me, telling me it's something people need to hear is really what it took."
The first single off "Sleeping Dogs" is "Away My Soul." Stroud wrote it on Halloween of 2020 as "a little bit of a spooky song" — he described the thematic content as being reminiscent of the old children's song, "There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly" and noted that "things go wild from there," with ideas not to be taken literally.
"It starts with a person that sets themselves on fire for feeling bad about themselves," he said. "Then the room catches on fire, then the building does, and then the whole block, and by the end the whole world. The sound amplifies throughout that as well, so it starts with just a guitar, fiddles, bass; by the end, there's electric guitar, shrieking violins, all sorts of glockenspiel and gobbledygooks."
Musically, the song blends elements of bluegrass and folk and contrasts them with punk rock — though Stroud finds strong similarities between the bluegrass and punk genres.
"Growing up in Somerset, there's always been a great underground punk scene, but there's also been a really cool bluegrass scene as well. I've learned to appreciate both of those deeply over the past 20 years," he said. "The beat (shared by bluegrass and punk music) is almost identical. Pretty much any bluegrass song, put an electric guitar and a drum set behind you, and you can turn it into a punk song, and vice versa. ... Also thematically, in terms of writing, something can be punk rock if it makes a bold statement. So I also try to use some of those elements in the way that I write."
Brooks and Taylor are playing on the track with Stroud, as well as David O'Neal of Mama Said String Band lending his violin skills.
Stroud said he drove to Muscle Shoals in Alabama, home to a well-known music recording venue, three times to make the record.
He said he's recorded 11 tracks for the full-length, 41-minute album "Sleeping Dogs" which he expects to be out hopefully by the start of July.
"I call it 'Sleeping Dogs' based mainly out of that peace, the place that I visit where these songs come from," said Stroud. "Usually I'm playing alone in a room with my dogs. There would always be a moment when I'd look down and they'd be on either side on the floor asleep with this peace, and I associate that same kind of feeling with where the songs come from.
"There's also the phrase, 'let sleeping dogs lie,' which has a whole other approach of what might happen if you wake one up," he continued. "With the punk rock side, the sad songs and the mad songs, there's a contrast as well, different sides of expressing all sorts of emotions."
Stroud noted that he's got a string of appearances at music festivals lined up — including this year's Master Musicians Festival in Somerset, July 15 and 16 — to promote the album this summer.
He also is hoping to drop another single before "Sleeping Dogs" is released.
Stroud continues to keep the beer flowing at Jarfly and maintain his graphic design business StroudArts, despite the focus he's put on music as of late. It makes for a busy life, but one in which Stroud is finding a harmonious balance.
"I've gotten to do a lot of amazing things," said Stroud. "They all take incredible amounts of work. It took a lifetime of learning and writing and adapting and overcoming. I think that's what I like about projects like these. Since I was a teenager, I've been an entrepreneur and always chased after creative projects one after the other, and this really is no different.
"I've always had a couple of irons in the fire, at least. I wear a lot of hats," he added. "... I wasn't pursuing music with this much ferocity when we opened Jarfly. I gave it all of my attention. Now we've got a staff built up and we all have our own roles, so I'm able to satisfy my roles with Jarfly and continue to grow it without having to be there 24/7."
