While you're enjoying Somernites Cruise this weekend, keep in mind that if you drive a Jeep, there's more fun on the way next weekend.
The second-annual Somernites Cruise Jeep Nationals will take place Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3, showcasing a very particular type of vehicle with a strong fan following — the Jeep, in all its various forms.
"We're expecting a good crowd," said Somernites Executive Director Keith Floyd. "... We're excited about doing it again. We appreciate all the Jeep owners' support."
The Jeep Nationals, presented by the Don Franklin Family of Jeep Dealerships, provides a showcase for Jeep vehicles. Modified Jeeps are welcome at the regular Somernites Cruise events, but there's no month specifically focused on the brand despite the fact that it has a dedicated group of fans.
"We want to do an event to showcase them," said Floyd.
Last year, as happened with so many other things, the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 had an impact on the inaugural Jeep Nationals' success, but it still managed to pull in 369 Jeeps, noted Floyd; "We're anticipating that (many) or more this year," he said.
Pre-registration is over with, but those attending can still register on-site. The main event takes place next Saturday, October 2, at SomerSplash Water Park, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost is $10 per Jeep — based on the vehicle, not the amount of people in it — to enter, whether as a spectator or part of the show.
The event is non-judged but there will be prizes for Club Participation and Longest Distance Traveled.
Various vendors will be on hand, and Wreckless Motorsports, one of the event's sponsors, will feature a special flex ramp where Jeep drivers can test their suspension travel, "who can get the highest, biggest angle, stuff like that," said Floyd.
Official T-shirts will be available for $20 the day of the show.
At 3 p.m., the event will conclude with a tour of the scenic Ky. 192 "Rattlesnake" road. There will be maps and decals for all participants.
The next day, October 3, participants can do a trail ride at Wildcat Adventures Off-Road Park in neighboring Laurel County. Meet at the old K-Mart parking lot at 8 a.m. for a quick church service before heading over to the park in your Jeep. Cost to ride the trails is $16 per person.
Other sponsors and supporters include the Kentucky Hillbilly Jeep Krew, Cracker Barrel, Somerset Tourist and Convention Commission, the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau and Burnside Tourism.
Visit the "Somernites Cruise Jeep Nationals" Facebook event page for more information.
