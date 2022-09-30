Jeepers Creepers! October may be all about Halloween, but it also traditionally marks the final Somernites Cruise of the season.
However, the month now starts off with a dash of 'Cruise' fun as well — the Jeep Nationals.
The third-annual Somernites Cruise Jeep Nationals will take place today, Saturday, October 1, at SomerSplash Water Park.
The Jeep Nationals, presented by the Don Franklin Family of Jeep Dealerships, provides a showcase for Jeep vehicles. Modified Jeeps are welcome at the regular Somernites Cruise events, but there's no month specifically focused on the brand despite the fact that it has a dedicated group of fans.
The show begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m., at which time the Jeeps will take off down Ky. 192 to tour the famous scenic "Rattlesnake" route. Those who aren't participating in the "Rattlesnake Run" should leave the water park after those who are have left so as not to lead any of them the wrong direction.
Fee is $10 to enter one's Jeep in the show, per vehicle. The event includes a Flex Ramp competition, sponsored by 4WD Performance and the Kentucky Hillbilly Jeep Krew.
Awards will also be given for the "Longest Distance" and "Club Participation."
Event T-shirts will be available, and there will be live music if weather allows.
On Sunday morning, participants can meet at the former K-Mart parking lot at 9 a.m. and pack their Jeep with supplies to help flood victims in eastern Kentucky. Those Jeeps will then go in a caravan out to the region affected by flooding this past summer — Isom, Ky., in Letcher County — to deliver supplies.
"They've given us a list of things that they need," said Somernites Executive Director Keith Floyd. "We're working with the Love Thy Neighbor distribution center over there."
Items requested include mops, buckets, Pine Sol, Mold Killer, fans, extension cords, dehumidifiers, wheelbarrows, shovels, electric power washers, building supplies like drywall screws, insulation, and nails, heaters, toilet paper, coats for both children and adults, full-size sheets for camper beds, and small gift cards of $25 for Walmart, Lowes, Dollar General or Visa.
If you wish to make a cash donation make checks payable to "Calvary Campus" and make it as "Flood Relief donation".
The caravan trip will be a scenic drive of two to three hours.
The show on Saturday is a rain or shine event. If it is completely rained out, there is another plan in place for a makeup event that will be announced later if necessary. The caravan will take place regardless of weather.
See more on Facebook at the "3rd Annual "Somernites Cruise Jeep Nationals" event page.
