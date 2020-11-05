Beep beep. Who’s got the keys to the Jeep?
This weekend, that would be Somernites Cruise.
The first-annual Jeep Nationals event will be held this weekend — Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8 — as presented by the Don Franklin Family of Jeep Dealerships. It’s an event being held by Somernites Cruise, but it’s not like their regular Saturday downtown showcases.
“It’s not a cruise-in, it’s an actual show,” said Cruiser executive director of Somernites Cruise. “It’s a new event for Jeeps only. It’s open to all Jeep vehicles.”
Jeep is a brand of American automobile, typically utility vehicles, under the Chrysler banner. While there is a a certain image in the national consciousness of what a Jeep looks like — open roof, open sides, rough-and-tumble — Jeep has also made a variety of other products, including vans, roadsters, and a pick-up truck.
“The popularity of Jeeps was increasing, and we’d had several requests from Jeep owners about doing an event,” said Floyd. ““We want to build something separate for it.”
The event was originally scheduled to be held in April, but because of COVID-19, was pushed to November. The advantage there is that it actually extends the Somernites Cruise calendar — normally, Cruise-related events end in October, but having one under the brand in November only increases awareness of one of Pulaski County’s key tourism assets,.
“The city and county tourism officers have been happy to see us have the event in the off-season,” said Floyd. “They’ve been very supportive and we appreciate that.”
Floyd also said that the Cruise appreciates the City of Somerset’s permission to use SomerSplash Water Park. That’s where Saturday’s event will take place, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is over, but registration will be done at the show, $10 per vehicle or just to come as a spectator.
Floyd said there won’t be judging at the event, but there will be some awards, such as a “Long Distance Award” and a “Club Participation” honor.
On Sunday, participants will go on the “Rattlesnake Run,” the scenic route along Ky. 192. The tour leaves General Burnside Island at 10 a.m. Upon return, there will be a drawing fora big raffle prize — a 1949 Willys Jeep, sponsored by Greg Ousley Attorney at Law, PLLC.
Floyd added that the event is following all CDC safety protocols and that it being outside helps as a COVID-19 precautionary measures. They’ve not promoted the show much so as to keep attendance light due to the virus, but if it’s a success, hope to expand it it into a larger event in the future. Nevertheless, there’s already been good enthusiasm for the first Jeep Nationals event.
“We’re excited,” said Floyd. “We think it’s going to be a good show.”
For more, visit the event page on Facbeook, “Somernites Cruise Jeep Nationals.”
