Twenty-five years is certainly a long time.
But it’s not so long that we have forgotten what Jeffrey Brian Coffey did to Matthew Coomer and Taiann Wilson. What he did to their families and friends. What he did to this entire community.
For 11 days in 1995, while law enforcement agents searched for the person who brutally murdered Taiann and Matthew, parents lived in fear for their children.
Jeffrey Coffey was the monster in the closet — the dark shadow lurking around every corner.
He was a parent’s worst nightmare. And it’s a nightmare that still haunts the families of these two young people.
We think Coffey’s miserable existence should have been snuffed out two decades ago.
But because he was spared the death penalty, he is now up for parole in June.
It is unthinkable that any parole board would see it just to release a man like Jeffrey Coffey. He was unprovoked on Aug. 31, 1995, when he shot Matthew to death and then stabbed Taiann over 100 times. Coffey himself testified he stabbed her until “I couldn’t lift my arm anymore.”
A person like Jeffrey Coffey doesn’t deserve to draw breath. But since that is what a jury decided 25 years ago — that his life be spared — he certainly should never see the light of day again.
Many of us here at the Commonwealth Journal remember this dark time well, when Coffey brought horror into our community.
We are thankful to local, state and federal law enforcement for their work in the case. We are thankful for the prosecutors who made sure Coffey was put away. People like Brett Whitaker of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office did an incredible job of tracking this monster down. And men like Ray Carmichael and Greg Ousley made sure he was locked away.
Now it’s time for the State Parole Board to look back and see what these families and what this community endured during that dark time. Twenty-five years is a long time — but not so long that we don’t remember Matthew and Taiann. The parole board needs very much to remember them as well.
Coffey is now 49 years old. He’ll soon be 50. That’s plenty of time to enjoy almost half a lifetime, should he be released.
But Matthew Coomer’s life was taken from him when he was 17. Taiann was just 15. Those kids had so much life to live and so much potential. Their family members and loved ones are left to wonder what could’ve been.
Coffey does not deserve life on the outside of a prison cell. Not now. Not ever.
