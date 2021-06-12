One of the community's most well-known entrepreneurs has passed away at age 85.
Jerry Shelton Ikerd, Sr, of Somerset, passed from this life on Friday, June 11, 2021 surrounded by family at his residence, after a lengthy illness.
He was born May 3, 1936 in Newton, North Carolina, the son of Frank H. Ikerd, Sr., and Nell Barringer Ikerd
Jerry attended college at both the University of North Carolina and the University of Kentucky. Jerry moved to Kentucky to become active with his brothers and Edsel Bandy with Ikerd and Bandy Coal Company. In the 1960s they began mining coal at Ano in eastern Pulaski County. The company excelled in meeting contractual obligations and treating employees fairly. They had a reputation for integrity in the coal business, having stripped mined and leaving reclaimed land behind, which is now some of the most beautiful farms in the region.
Jerry then purchased the Bank of Mt. Vernon, and then founded South Kentucky Mack Trucks. Most recently Jerry has been known in Somerset for his Land Development working to bring substantial change to the area. His generosity and kind-heartedness were extended to the less fortunate and those in need, when it was so desperately needed to keep families warm.
Jerry was an entrepreneur from childhood, he had a multitude of business success but those successes were not who Jerry was nor what he cared about most. Instead, his traits which lead to those successes, defined Jerry Ikerd. Those traits are now his legacy, passed on to children, grandchildren and the 1,000’s of employees and colleagues that he cared so much about.
Jerry loved nothing more than his family, forever being a husband, “Dad” and “Papa” and always putting his priorities and time toward those he loved. Despite a hectic work life, Jerry always had the time to take his children and grandchildren fishing, hunting, UK ballgames, and anywhere he happened to be going. All the while, teaching them through his traits that success can be achieved by being: humble, gracious, and leading by putting others first.
Jerry and Brenda Massey Ikerd, having celebrated 56 years of marriage together, have been blessed to have helped countless organizations and people in the community and afar. Jerry and Brenda preferred to keep these contributions to the community to themselves, earning Jerry the moniker the “Quiet Giant."
However, Jerry’s most revered title was "Christian", Serving and leading others to serve, both financially and physically with Macedonian Missions, and with churches such as First Baptist, Immanuel Baptist, Beacon Hill & East Somerset Baptist.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Ikerd and Frank (Winnie) Ikerd Jr.
He is survived by his beloved wife Brenda Massey Ikerd; his children, Amy Ikerd Girdler, Lisa Ikerd (Rick) Halloran and Jerry Shelton “Chip” (Jamie) Ikerd Jr.; his cherished grandchildren, Cory W. Ikerd, Hunter Halloran, Jace Ikerd Girdler, Rylan Girdler, Ashton Ikerd, Hailey Halloran, Maddy Ikerd and Elliott Ikerd; a brother-in-law, Clark Massey; a sister-in-law, Rita Ikerd; nephews Frank H. (Charlotte) Ikerd III, Tim (Cindy) Ikerd, Rick (Melissa) Ikerd and Tony Massey; nieces Jasie Ikerd (Louis) Mulloy, Terri Massy(Rolan) Coomer; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 in the Chapel of Somerset Undertaking Company & Crematory.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the East Somerset Baptist Church, 345 Pumphouse Road, Somerset, Ky., 42503 with Rev. Darvie Fenison Officiating. Interment will be in the Chaney Cemetery in the Ano community.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Read more in Tuesday's Commonwealth Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.