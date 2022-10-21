Finding a job in this economy can often feel like pushing a rock up a hill for Pulaski County’s unemployed.
However, Wednesday at the Pulaski County Public Library, a job fair was held to give those who can’t find a job or those who need to supplement their income a leg-up.
Hosted by the local Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM), the event’s flyer foretold a day of new beginnings.
“Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this free job fair,” it said.
Tiffany Smiddy, the Chapter President for Southeastern KYSHRM, told more about the non-profit organization.
“The organization has been in place for years,” said Smiddy. “It’s been to help individuals and help those HR and generalist managers deal with any type of human resource issue. They get training opportunities and offer continuing education credits. And it’s just a place to network and basically share ideas and help them in their job be more successful.”
Smiddy said that the membership of Southeast KYSHRM requested that a job fair be held to fulfill hiring needs and hopefully get several hard-working employees.
“It’s several different companies. It can be factory work. Cooking positions. Housekeeping. Farm-type positions … A real wide range of job opportunities here in Pulaski County and surrounding areas,” said Smiddy.
Smiddy briefly touched on the employment crisis that affected virtually all areas of the economy during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Despite some hiring issues, she remains optimistic.
“It seems like things are becoming better,” said Smiddy. “People really didn’t feel comfortable coming to work or didn’t have the ability to work. We do see people going back into the workplace. But there are still shortages. Companies are still playing catch-up in the past couple of years, so they have to build back up capacity to pre-COVID levels.”
As for what kind of atmosphere workers can expect, Smiddy is confident in the workplaces created by the membership of Southeast KYSHRM.
“Constantly, the HR team tries to create a good work environment and improved working conditions so that employees want to stay working in a company,” says Smiddy. “That’s part of what Human Resources does. Their main goal is to create a safe, good working environment. I think that’s what the strive for every day.”
The tables interviewed offered a variety of positions. Most involved light or heavy manufacturing and customer service positions.
Ashley with New Life Industries, a local screen print manufacturer, praised her company for making everything in-house (save the actual garments being printed on). She was hoping to snag workers looking for positions in inventory, shipping, or printing, and hoped the wide variety of positions would be enticing to local workers.
Jennifer works with First and Farmer’s national bank which has a corporate office across from Lowes. She said the positions she’s trying to hire for were vital to the company’s needs.
“These are our front line people. Taking deposits. Cashing checks. Helping customers with whatever they need with their account. Opening new accounts. All of it,” she said.
She noted that positions offer health insurance, dental, vision, life insurance, 401k, and PTO hours.
Another Jennifer worked for TTAI which is a local automotive manufacturing company off the 461 which supplies parts for Toyota, Suburu, and Lexus.
“It’s a lot of hard work, but a lot of great opportunities, too,” she said. Some positions use a forklift, but a forklift license is not needed to be hired, because they train forklift operators on site.
Overall, the event sought to give back to the workers of Somerset-Pulaski County and offer them unique and versatile positions.
