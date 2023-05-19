Those looking for a job could find their new career path laid out in front of them at the Cumberlands Workforce Development Area (CWDA) Regional Hiring Event next Thursday.
The employer extravaganza will be held at the Center for Rural Development from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Employers from multiple counties around the region will be on hand to speak with potential employees one-on-one.
The hiring event is being put on in partnership with the Center for Rural Development, the Lake Cumberland Area Development District and the Kentucky Career Center.
Shirlene Taylor and Michelle Whitis with the Business Services Team for the Cumberlands Workforce Development Area encouraged anyone looking for a job to attend, whether they are currently unemployed or have a job and are looking for something that would fit them better.
“It’s a great opportunity to get out and talk to the employers,” Taylor said.
This is the first event the CWDA has put on since 2018, and both Whitis and Taylor said employers were asking for one to take place.
“We see that there’s a great need in our community here to host a hiring event,” Taylor said, as employers are having a difficult time filling open positions.
It is free for those seeking a job, and Whitis said it was free for employers to set up at the event.
There are already more than 40 companies registered, and Whitis said there was still room for more should any companies wish to participate.
In addition, there will be someone on hand giving out basic interviewing tips throughout the day, Taylor said.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume, and an area will be set up for people who need to fill out applications.
Whitis and Taylor stressed that this is a regional fair, as CWDA serves 13 counties. That means employers from surrounding counties will be on hand, including Russell, Casey, Wayne, Laurel and McCreary counties.
“We would love to see people get out and support our employers, because they’re making a special effort to come together as a community. It’s a community event,” Taylor said.
As of Friday, employers include: Adanta, CCI Industrial, Citizens Bank; Cumberland Nursing and Rehabilitation, Eye Health of Somerset, First and Farmers Bank, Gatormade, Hendrickson, KCC/Veteran Rep, Lifeline, Marriott, Menzenr Lumber, Nesco Resource, New Vista/Bluegrass Oakwood, Playmart, SKYHope, Somerset Hardwood Flooring, Somerset Nursing and Rehabilitation, The Job Shop, Transamerica, TTAI, UGN, United Cumberland Bank, U.S. Air Force, Walmart, Walmart Distribution Center, Worldwide Equipment, Foothills Academy, Big South Fork National Park Service, United Cumberland Bank/Whitley City, McCreary U.S. Penitentiary, American Woodmark, ABC Automotive Systems, Aisin Automotive Casting, Dr. Schneider Automotive Systems, Ephraim McDowell Health, Lake Cumberland Community Action, Northpoint Training Center, Premier Properties, Ryan Collett State Farm, Tarter, Veterans Upward Bound-EKU, Kroger, Bennett’s Contracting Inc., Cumberland Furniture Outlet, Health Markets Insurance, and Longhorn Steakhouse.
