With the official kickoff of the 2022 election officially underway, some candidates, like Somerset’s John Adams, are wasting no time in filing their paperwork.
Adams announced Thursday he is in the running to become the next Circuit Court Judge for the 28th Judicial District – Division 2.
That seat oversees cases in Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties.
Adams said he was running for the position because, “It’s an opportunity to serve my community in a critical role. My record of service to the community, by way of professional and volunteer activities, shows that I have always sought opportunities to better my community.”
The seat Adams seeks is the one formerly held by Judge Jeffrey Burdette. Burdette retired in February, and local attorney John G. Prather, Jr. was appointed to fill out the remainder of Burdette’s term.
The current City Attorney for the City of Somerset can not only count on his experience practicing law in helping him navigate a judge’s bench. Adams is also no stranger to elections as he spent one term as a council member on the Somerset City Council.
In his press release announcing his campaign for Circuit Court judge, Adams mentions his 20 years of practicing law in the Somerset area.
“Having a general practice has acquainted me with all the topics covered in the circuit court’s jurisdiction. I have as much or more jury trial experience as anyone,” Adams said.
“Though my private practice days were primarily on the civil law side, I do have criminal law experience and administrative/government law experience from being Somerset City Attorney. With the specialization of the practice of law, it is hard to find judicial candidates who have experience in all three areas. That is important because Circuit Court is general jurisdiction; you are going to hear cases from all three areas of law.”
While having that experience may be important, so too is understanding the best way to handle cases from a personal standpoint. Adams said he felt like he would be able to use his personal experience in understanding the individuals involved in Circuit Court cases.
“I have great personal experience beyond the practice of law; that experience, especially my community service, will be a main theme of my campaign.”
His experience included serving as the general counsel for the Somerset-Pulaski County Development Foundation from 2002 to 2014, being involved in several economic development projects through the county; serving as a board member of the Mill Springs Battlefield Association from 1999 through 2007; serving on the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce from 1999 through 2003; a member of the Somerset-Pulaski County Morning Rotary Club and serving as president from 2007 through 2009; and serving as the Rotary International District Governor for the Eastern Kentucky District from 2011 to 2012.
In terms of professional experience, Adams attended Washington and Lee University from 1984 to 1986, leaving to work in the Capital Hill office of Senator Mitch McConnell.
He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (Finance from the University of Kentucky in 1991. In 1995, he went to law school at the Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University. He graduated in 1998 and began practice in his family’s firm, Adams and Adams. In 2007, he became a partner in Adams and Venters with his sister, current Family Court Judge Jane Adams Venters.
Coming off of the COVID-19 pandemic and the judicial shutdowns of 2020 and 2021, the courtrooms that were already experiencing a backlog of cases found themselves with even more on their plates.
Adams said that when he spoke with appointee Judge Prather, Prather told him one of the reasons he wasn’t going to run for the seat in this election was because he wanted to focus on the backlog.
“I believe Judge Prather will reduce the backlog as promised since he is not running,” Adams said. “The term I am seeking starts in January 2023, [and] we will have to see where the caseload and backlog is in a year after the 2022 election. First, let’s see what is working for Judge Prather. Then let’s see if there are any additional ways we can try or plead/settle cases effectively. But ultimately, there is no better way to get cases settled/plead than a fresh and focused judge with an empty trial calendar – hungry to go to work!”
As for the individuals in criminal cases, Adams said he promised to be fair but also not go lightly on crime.
“In limited circumstances, repeat offenses and recidivism can be reduced by alternative sentences,” he said. “The judge must be able to recognize the limited alternative sentencing candidates. I am willing to work with officials and programs to rehabilitate offenders who can demonstrate that the rehabilitation can and will work. But I will not ‘go easy’ on someone just because they ask, they got to show a probability of success and show the success. And God help them if they choose to fail, because I will show them the consequences of that bad choice.”
Adams is the son of Norma and the late Charles Adams. He is married to Christie Champlin Adams and have an 11-year-old son, Charlie. The family attends the First Presbyterian Church in Somerset. Among the family’s pets are two guinea pigs (Honey Smores and General Hershey) and an aussie-doodle named Snickerdoodle.
