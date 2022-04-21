The Primary Election isn’t until May 17, but one local election has been decided early.
John Adams, a candidate for Circuit Court Judge for the 28th Judicial District – Division 2, announced Wednesday that he is withdrawing from that race. That leaves his opponent, retired commonwealth’s attorney Eddy Montgomery, as the sole candidate for that position.
Adams said he was dropping his candidacy because he wanted to continue being as involved in his family’s lives as he currently is.
“My life is far from perfect, but I do realize I have many blessings in my life at this time, and it would be foolish to sidetrack them temporarily for a campaign and possibly long-term for a major job change,” Adams said. “My wife, Christie, and I continue to enjoy being involved and watching in our son Charlie’s growth and development. I refuse to reduce that family involvement by any measure at this point and time in life.”
Adams thanked everyone who encouraged him to run for the office, and said he would continue to serve the community as city attorney for the City of Somerset.
“My time at the City of Somerset has been challenging and rewarding. When I announced my filing, many at the City of Somerset told me ‘Good luck, but I hate to see you leave;’ this work family support is very much appreciated. I assure you more good things are on the horizon, and I look forward to being part of them,” Adams stated.
He added that one factor in choosing to withdraw was due to knowing there was another qualified candidate available in the form of Montgomery.
“Had my opponent, Retired Commonwealth Attorney Eddy Montgomery, been unqualified or otherwise unsuited to serve, it would have been motivation for me to stay in the race. But he is well qualified and well suited to be Circuit Judge. I wish Eddy (and Shan) well,” Adams said.
In return, Montgomery said that he and Adams had “run a good, positive campaign against each other, He’s a good man.”
As for learning he will become the new Circuit Judge, Montgomery said, “I’m very excited about getting the job and I can’t wait to get in there and get to work.”
He admitted that the news of Adams’ withdrawal had changed his plans for the next few months, as he said his original plans had been to campaign.
Now, he said he thought his plans will be to connect with current Circuit Judge John G. Prather, whose seat he will be taking over in January 2023.
“[I’ll] probably try to spend some time with him and observe him on the bench,” Montgomery said, adding that he may also try to observe Division 1 Judge Teresa Whitaker while she is on the bench to further prepare for the job.
