Northern Middle School has a new person at the helm, although many returning students may know him as their former assistant principal.
Principal Josh Robinson took over this summer from former principal Shelly Hargis, who now has a position at the Central Office for the Pulaski County School District.
The Commonwealth Journal spoke with Robinson a couple of days before classes officially began in the district, and Robinson said that although he was excited and looking forward to the new year, he admitted he has taken advantage of the fact that Hargis is still close enough to be contacted.
“I think I even called her while she was on vacation. I said ‘Please don’t block my number,’” Robinson laughed.
Still, Hargis and the rest of the staff at Northern have been extremely supportive of him in his new role.
So far, it’s been a smooth transition, he said. “There’s a lot of things you just kind of learn, but there’s a lot of things, those unwritten things, that you don’t know, so [Hargis] has been just a great resource as I transition into this position.”
Robinson called Northern Middle a phenomenal school, noting that over the past few years the students have taken home five state championships in athletics, have led the school to high performances in state testing, and have numerous clubs and programs that do well, such as the future problem solving team, academic team and pre-engineering team.
“Anytime you take on a new position, you want to do a good job,” Robinson said. “I just want to keep that tradition of excellence and just keep it moving forward.”
Robinson has been an assistant principal for five years, and before that was a math and social studies teacher for seven years.
“I’ve always been grateful to Northern. I’m not from Pulaski County, but when I got here they gave me an opportunity. They didn’t know me from Adam, but they gave me the chance, and that’s a blessing to have people to put that kind of faith and trust in you,” he said.
The Casey County native also served as a volleyball coach for one year and as an assistant baseball coach for several years, he said.
Robinson graduated from Lindsey Wilson with a bachelors in middle school education, with an emphasis on math and social studies. He has also earned a master’s degree from the University of the Cumberlands.
Robinson continuously remarks on how much of a family the teachers and staff of Northern Middle seem to be.
“At any given time, there’s over 1,000 people in our school – nearly 900 students and dozens and dozens of staff. We would be considered a big middle school. And still, it feels like a close-knit group. That’s always been something cool to me about Northern. When I started my student-teaching, I was in a smaller school, and everybody felt disconnected in their own little islands. This school is larger, but it just feels close. We’re very honest with each other.”
He also notes that the Site Based Decision Making Council, on which he has served as a teacher, has gotten behind him and his new role.
That closeness continued throughout the pandemic, despite the changes that forced students to take courses from home through a computer rather than in person.
“We had to have a mindset change when the pandemic started about what it means to be counted ‘present.’ It used to be easy – either you’re there or you’re not. But with the pandemic, even the most basic things kind of got shifted.”
Although the pandemic is, hopefully, on its way out, Robinson said he wants to see the school and classrooms get back to as much normalcy as possible while allowing students to still feel safe. Robinson noted that those students who feel more comfortable wearing masks while in class are more than welcome to.
Outside of school, Robinson spends time with his wife, Brittney Robinson, who is a special education teacher at Pulaski Elementary.
The couple have two daughters, a 7-year-old who is a second grader at Pulaski Elementary, and a 3-year-old going to preschool at Memorial Education Center.
“They’re my everything,” Robinson said of his family.
