What started out to be a typical day for 82-year-old Somerset resident Joyce Atwood, soon turned into her worst nightmare.
On Wednesday afternoon, Atwood pulled into the Pulaski County Clerk’s downtown parking lot adjacent to the Somerset First Baptist Church. According to Atwood, she was immediately approached by a man she was not familiar with.
“(The man) comes up to me and asked me if I could take him to Knoxville,” Atwood stated. “I said no, and I asked him if he could possibly get someone else to take him there?”
According to Atwood, the man then pushed her aside and got inside her 2013 black Kia Soul automobile.
“He jerked me back, got in my car, and he took off,” Atwood explained. “He rammed it into reverse and took off through the parking lot just flying.”
Atwood first grabbed onto the door, but quickly let go fearing she might get drug to the ground. After her Kia Soul sped away out of the parking lot, a nearby bystander helped Atwood inside the County Clerk’s Office.
“I went in the clerk’s office, they took me in the back, and we got a hold of 911,” Atwood explained. “About that time I got a call from my son-in-law.”
Her son-in-law, Gary Anger, was heading east on the Ky. 80 Bypass when he spotted Atwood’s black Kia Soul traveling west. According to Atwood, she had a specialized front license plate that was recognized by her son-in-law.”
After her son-in-law found out Atwood’s car had been stolen, he tried to follow the Kia Soul. However, he could not keep up with the other vehicle’s high rate of speed.
The Kentucky State Police in Columbia received information from the Pulaski County dispatch of a strong-armed robbery and theft of a vehicle from inside Somerset. The black Kia Soul was last seen on the parkway traveling west.
Trooper Jamie Heller along with other Troopers from the Columbia KSP Post were given the vehicle information to attempt to locate it on the parkway. Heller was able to locate the vehicle traveling west on the parkway at a high rate of speed.
When Heller attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver identified as 32 year-old Matthew Cole of Madison, Tenn., refused to stop and accelerated to speeds over 100 miles per hour. During the pursuit, Cole stopped his vehicle in the roadway and shifted into reverse ramming the vehicle into the front of Heller’s police Tahoe.
Cole continued west, where troopers with the Columbia KSP were able to successfully use tire deflation devices. Cole ran the vehicle off the right side of the parkway through a fence into a field near Edmonton, Ky.
Cole was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Cole was lodged in the Adair County Jail and charged with, Speeding 26 mph or greater, Reckless Driving, Operating on a Suspended License, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot), Resisting Arrest, Assault 3rd Degree Police Officer, Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree, Recovery of Stolen Property, Armed Robbery 1st Degree, and Theft of a Motor Vehicle over $10,000.
Trooper Jamie Heller is investigating and was assisted by units with the Kentucky State Police Columbia, Metcalfe County Sheriffs Office and EMS.
The 82-year-old Atwood was shaken from the traumatic ordeal and was slightly injured during the scuffle.
“Somehow I cut my elbow,” Atwood explained. “Someone told me I needed to go get stitches, but I said, ‘No I’m fine’. But it did hurt my arm.”
