The Primary Election is now less than two weeks away, which makes the Candidate’s Forum held last week by the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club all that more important in terms of getting the candidates’ views out in front of the votes. The evening came to a close with the three candidates for county judge-executive getting their say, answering questions about taxes, no-bid contracts and whether Pulaski properties should be zoned.
The three candidates, Shirlene Epperson Taylor, Marshall Todd, and the incumbent Steve Kelley, also had the chance to introduce themselves to those who didn’t know them.
Taylor began by admitting she hasn’t been on the political scene before.
“I got into this race because I love this community and I love the people,” she said. “I am new to politics. I’ve held no prior political office, but I’ve worked behind the scenes in many areas – on the recruitment team that brought Hendrickson and UGN and Summit Aviation, and meeting with employers that are in our community now. I’ve worked with dislocated workers who lost their jobs ... so my love is workforce and education, because I want to see people in this community have a better life.”
Todd took a different approach, immediately discussing what he feels is the problems within the current county administration.
“I think our county has lost its way because of the total lack of leadership, no transparency, no vision for the future, and we’ve got to change that,” Todd said. “We’ve got to bring back accountability and transparency to county government. We can do that, first of all, by preparing clean audits. … We’ve got to stop no-bid projects that tend to line the pockets of friends of the current administration. We cannot keep on doing that.”
Kelley, meanwhile, pointed out that he has been the county judge-executive for seven years, and said he wants to continue the county’s good work.
“I’ve tried to do my best in every situation, to make improvements in every department,” Kelley said. “I think it shows that we’ve done that. I’ve done my best to try to make Pulaski County better for each of our families. We’ve made a lot of investments in this county. My opponent has criticized me for spending money, but I’m going to say I invested in the future of Pulaski County. We’ve invested in our county parks. We’ve invested in public safety. We’ve invested in infrastructure. We’ve invested in industrial parks. We’ve invested in our animal shelter. We’ve invested in our employees’ equipment and facilities. Everything that we have spend has been for the future of Pulaski County.”
The first question presented to the candidates for them to answer was whether or not they plan to add any new taxes. Not surprisingly, all three of the candidates said no to that.
Taylor simply stated, “No, I do not plan on taxing anymore. I think we’re actually taxed to death. I don’t think that would be in my plan at all.”
Todd, again, went into the record of the incumbent.
“My opponent will come up here in just a second and say that he’s lowered the taxes on property. Actually, he’s taken the compensating rate. Does anyone in here know how much your property taxes went down? They went down $1 per $100,000 assessment. That’s actually a drop, if you want to call [it that]. ... We are not going to add any more taxes to you.”
Kelley, in turn, responded that when Todd was running four years ago in the Primary Election, he said raising taxes would be needed.
“When he lost the primary and then ran as an independent in the fall, he said again, ‘we’re going to have to raise taxes for all the spending we’re doing.’ We’ve had a surplus every year I’ve been in office,” Kelley said.
“We’ve done so much ... and we’ve not raised your taxes. We will not raise your taxes. I think we’re going to see our tax rate go lower for a third year in a row. And he’s right, it’s the compensating rate. But what does that mean? It means this economy is strong, as strong as it’s ever been. Real estate values are up. That’s net worth to everybody that owns property in Pulaski County. I will not apologize for raising your net worth.
The next question drawn for the candidates wondered whether because of Pulaski’s growth over the past 40 years if it were time to look at creating a planning and zoning framework. And again, all three candidates essentially said “no.”
Todd referred to his years as being a homebulder, saying that the construction industry already has the most regulations of any industry in the U.S.
“I would definitely not push planning and zoning, because it will cause land values to go down,” Todd said.
Kelley said that zoning has been a discussion for years, but he prefers the freedoms that Pulaskians currently have.
“We have a lot of freedoms here in Pulaski County. That’s one of the reasons we’re desirable, for people to come to this area from all over the country. It’s because we’re a conservative area. We do not regulate what people can and can’t do on their private property.”
Taylor’s answer reflected the other two. “I don’t agree with that [planning and zoning]. That’s something that we would have to bring a team together to look at. But in my opinion, I think government, like I said, is way out of control, and I think decisions should be made by the people of the county.”
The evening’s final question dealt with the concept of no-bid contracts – something Todd brought up in his introduction speech.
The questions asked whether no bid contracts have helped or hurt the taxpayers.
Kelley kicked off the discussion by clarifying that the no-bid contract that the county has been “dinged” on in every audit has been the fault of the Administrative Office of the Courts.
“They have a cleaning service every year, and they have refused to bid that service out. Because we pay the bills and they get reimbursed, that shows up on our audit. We bid everything every year, and matter of fact we’re advertising bids for our service providers now. Our fiscal court approves those bidders. They vet those bidders, and whenever we approve the bidders we can spend up to $20,000 with any bidder without a contract. We always get quoted on our jobs. We don’t do anything blindly. We used approved bidders. We’re very efficient with your tax dollars and we will continue to be that way.”
However, the other two candidates found fault with the concept of no-bid contracts.
“I know when I’ve done job fairs and hiring events, we always have to get bids on anything that we did for that, so I do not agree with no-bid contracts,” Taylor said. “I think everybody should be able to bid on anything that the county is putting out there. I think it’s very important that everybody have a little slice of the pie, if they want to, and I think it should be very open and transparent.”
Todd had much harsher words.
“The no-bid contracts are killing Pulaski county because we’re building projects – I’m not going to call them contracts, nobody has a contract with the county. They bid these jobs. They bid hourly services, but the problem is they put a price on per-hour but no limit on the hours. ... I’m in construction all the time, and when you’re trying to build a project you don’t just go say ‘Go in and I’m going to pay you $20 an hour and work as long as you want to.’ That’s the reason you have a 400 square foot building, a shower house in Pulaski county park that costs us $162,000.”
