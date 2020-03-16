Though officials stress that there hasn't been a confirmed case of COVID-19 locally yet, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley called a press conference Monday afternoon to announce that he has declared a state of emergency through April 16.
Declaring a state of emergency allows county government the flexibility to implement services and resources as needed without the delay which can be associated with procurement guidelines.
"I want to reassure you that we are doing all that we can to be prepared for [COVID-19] should it reach inside of our borders," Judge Kelley said.
The judge was joined by Emergency Management Director Stacy Halcomb, Emergency Operation Center Director Aaron Ross and Lake Cumberland District Health Department Executive Director Shawn Crabtree to update the public on what measures the county is taking in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and urge citizens to practice social distancing as well as stock up on supplies in the event they need to be homebound.
"My primary concern is the safety of our citizens," Judge Kelley said. "We've had numerous planning meetings with community partners and emergency agencies, so we have come together with what we think is a cumulative plan that will best protect our citizens."
Of Pulaski Countians, Judge Kelley asked that citizens remember and follow "3 Ps":
• Be Prepared: Kelley urged the public to have enough supplies in their homes to get by without leaving for a two- to three week period, without hoarding. He also asked that residents be mindful of their neighbors, particularly seniors or those otherwise shut in.
• Be Prudent: The judge warned against excessive traveling, shopping or congregating in large groups. He noted the phrase "social distancing," what health officials are calling the effort to keep away from others (at least six feet).
• Be Patient: While the county is trying to be as proactive as possible, Kelley noted that the situation is still developing and will likely require adjustments of plans and reaction to new information.
"There's no need for panic, no need for alarm," Judge Kelley added, "but there is a need to be prepared and prudent as we go through this…If we'll do that together, we will see this pass and come through in our communities stronger than ever."
Judge Kelley said that the county would reassess the situation on April 16 to determine if the state of emergency should be extended.
In the meantime, the Pulaski County Courthouse will be closed to foot traffic for the next two weeks. After already announcing Saturday that departments under his jurisdiction would be operating on a "skeleton crew," Kelley added that the County Clerk and PVA offices would be available by phone, with some services to be conducted either online or through the mail. More details will be released as it becomes available.
Crabtree was the next to speak — talking about the novel coronavirus and how its newness means that everyone is susceptible, although it's those age 60 or over or who have compromised immune systems who are most at risk for severe illness.
Unlike some other infections, Crabtree added, COVID-19 has been difficult to track because a person can have the virus and spread it without showing symptoms for several days. He did reiterate that there were no known cases as of yet, not only in Pulaski County but also in the entire 10-county region which comprises the Lake Cumberland District.
"In any event, we need to behave like it is here," Crabtree said.
The measures being taken now, Crabtree continued, are not to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus but rather slow it down over months (as opposed to weeks) so that the health care system is not overwhelmed by emergent cases.
"It doesn't matter what disease you have," he said. "If you don't have enough doctors and nurses to go around, you're not going to get care if they are completely swamped.…There is a shortage of isolation rooms, not just in our area but in the entire nation."
More information can be found at lcdhd.org or by calling the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
Like the county's emergency operation center (EOC), the health department has activated its own operation center in order to coordinate with community partners.
According to Ross, the county's EOC — which was just launched last fall — has been activated at Level 1 and would be upgraded to a minimum Level 2 should a Pulaski County case be confirmed. The maximum is Level 4.
"Our function is to provide a single point so that our county access resources if needed," Ross said.
Halcomb said he has been working with the hospital and health department continuously since the state outbreak began. He urged citizens to sign up for the CodeRED alert system, through the county's website (www.pulaskigov.com) for notifications as more information becomes available.
To close out the press conference, Judge Kelley took questions from the fiscal courtroom as well as those submitted through Facebook Live.
