Though officials stress that there hasn't been a confirmed case of COVID-19 locally yet, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley called a press conference Monday afternoon to announce that he has declared a state of emergency through April 16.
Judge Kelley was joined by Emergency Management Director Stacy Halcomb, Emergency Operation Center Director Aaron Ross and Lake Cumberland District Health Department Executive Director Shawn Crabtree to update the public on what measures the county is taking in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and urge citizens to practice social distancing as well as stock up on supplies in the event they need to be homebound for two to three weeks.
This story is developing.
