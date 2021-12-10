Circuit Judge John Prather called working on that side of the bench – rather than as a lawyer as he has done for the past 50 years – “different.”
“I always was an advocate for a particular person, and now my job is to be an advocate for the system, make sure it works right and that everyone’s treated fairly,” Prather said. “It’s a change, and that’s probably healthy.”
The long-time Somerset attorney was appointed to the 28th Judicial Circuit position in April, taking over for the retiring Judge Jeffrey Burdette.
Prather will serve through the end of 2022, when the next election will choose Prather’s replacement. Prather himself has made it clear that he will not run for the office.
And even though he was appointed rather than elected, that doesn’t alter the fact that Prather has achieved a significant feat: He is the only Democratic circuit judge in Pulaski County since the Civil War.
For that feat – and in general recognition for all of his accomplishments – Judge Prather was honored Monday night at the Democratic Women’s Club’s December meeting.
Prather joked that the recognition was more an excuse to get him to attend as a speaker, but added that he was honored to have been recognized.
Of course, being considered a Democratic judge comes with an asterisk. Judicial races are nonpartisan. However, it was ruled in 2014 in a federal court case that judges in Kentucky are allowed to identify with a particular political party.
There have been other changes in the judicial system over the course of Prather’s career, he said. He spent part of his speech to the Democratic Women’s Club talking about when he first started the “county judge” was not a “judge-executive,” but rather an actual judge who had judicial authority but who didn’t have to be a lawyer.
He described the judicial reform that took place in the early 1970s and the changing of the districts and circuits based on population.
Then, there are the most recent changes, many put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That includes conducting courtroom proceedings using remote arrangements like Zoom.
“We do a lot of our arraignments [that way], and people who are prisoners don’t come to court now unless you’re going to be tried, they appear remotely,” Prather said.
“When we have motion day, which is when a lot of our civil matters are heard, you may have a lawyer on in Louisville and a lawyer on in Lexington and one in Somerset and one sitting in the courtroom. There’s some practical things about it. It’s less expensive than all that travel. It’s a disadvantage in that the relationships and the one-on-one conversations that often are good enough to get a matter resolved don’t occur like they used to.”
Another change he’s seen over the years is the balance between the genders. In his law school class, he points out, there were only four women, and only three graduated.
Not only has this balanced out throughout the years, Prather points out the current breakdown among judges in Pulaski is close to 50-50.
“We’re almost balanced by gender: We have one district female and one district male; we have one family court female and one family court male; we have one general jurisdiction circuit male and one general jurisdiction circuit female. Then, it all gets tipped because we have one female supreme court justice. I think that the Democratic women were glad to hear that women were in the majority.”
