On Monday morning, Pulaski County Judge Executive Marshall Todd declared a State of Emergency for the Pulaski County area.
“After unprecedented wind gusts Friday evening I have declared a state of emergency for Pulaski County,” Judge Todd said. “We kept our offices open Friday afternoon in preparation for this weather event and I am very proud of the efforts of our first responders and our road crew throughout the weekend. They did their jobs so that South Kentucky RECC and Kentucky Utilities could do theirs.”
“Currently, there are approximately 9,000 residents without power,” continued Todd.
“According to SKRECC, around 140 linemen are working to restore power. 90 of those lineworkers are from out of state assisting in this massive effort.”
“Our Compost site on the 914 Bypass is open through Saturday free for use to the public during this cleanup effort. You can also leave any trees or limbs in front of your home at the right of way and county crews will assist in taking care of it. Thank you again for your patience and God Bless those involved in the cleanup of this weather event.”
At the peak of power outages from Friday's blast of high winds, a little over 34,300 people across South Kentucky RECC's coverage region were without power.
As of about 4 p.m. Saturday, that number was down to under 20,000 customers without power. Information from SKRECC noted that "near hurricane force wind gusts of almost 70 miles per hour were clocked across our region."
Philomon Geertson, National Weather Service meteorologist, said that a weather station by the local airport recorded a peak gust of 69 miles per hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.