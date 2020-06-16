Put the brakes on Somernites Cruise for one more month.
On Tuesday, Somerset’s classic and custom car show announced the cancellation of its June show due to current state restrictions on large gatherings associated with the COVID-19 virus.
The show, scheduled for the weekend of June 27, would have featured the annual favorite showcase, the Tri-Five Chevy Get Together, featuring distinctive Chevrolet vehicles from the years 1955, ‘56, and ‘57.
As such, the Cruise is rescheduling the Tri-Five event to be part of the regular October 24 Cruise.
The April and May Cruise showcases have also been cancelled this year due to virus-related restrictions.
Cruise Executive Director Keith Floyd told the Commonwealth Journal that the plan they’d submitted to the governor on how to safely hold the Cruise had not seen a response returned in time to go ahead with the June Cruise.
“We haven’t heard back one way or the other,” said Floyd. “Without (guidelines), we really couldn’t do anything.”
That doesn’t mean there won’t be any Somernites activity for diehard fans to enjoy, however. In place of the downtown show, Somernites Cruise has planned a couple of events for custom, classic and muscle car owners.
A free “Rattlesnake Run” road tour will leave Somerset Mall at 2 p.m. The tour along scenic Ky. 192, known as “the Rattlesnake.” will cruise thru the back roads of the Daniel Boone National Forrest and will make a stop at Cumberland Falls State Park. The tour will return to Somerset in time for the “Saturday Night Cruisin’ the Strip” event planned for 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. that evening, in which drivers will take their cars out on U.S. 27 to see and be seen by people on the side of the road.
No decisions on future Somernites events have been made as of yet. Fans are advised to continue checking the Cruise’s Facebook page for updates and announcements, and organizers ask that you support the event’s great event sponsors during these tough times. (See the list on our website at www.somernitescruise.com.)
As for the fate of the July show, Floyd said he is “very optimistic” it will be the first Cruise to be held in full this season.
“We’ve got several people working on it,” he said, “so we’ll see what happens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.