While downtown Somerset will celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday, down south in Burnside, there will be another kind of June event for a good cause.
June Jam will take place Saturday, June 19, at Cole Park in "the only town on Lake Cumberland." It serves as both a showcase for local musical talents without a great deal of exposure, as well as a fundraiser for God's Food Pantry.
"It's just a grassroots event that they wanted to make it a benefit (as well as) a celebration of all the things we didn't get to do last year," said Brenda Russell, executive director of God's Food Pantry in Somerset, which helps distribute nourishing meals to food insecure people in the area.
"Because of COVID, all of our fundraisers were cancelled for the last 18 months," she added. "This is one of the first major fundraisers we've had since before COVID. It's a huge asset to have the community out there saying, 'Let's all get together and support a need in Pulaski County.'"
Jerry Baker is the organizer of June Jam, which first took place in Eubank two years ago — this would have been the third year for the event had it not been for last year's virus concerns.
"It's a music festival, free for everyone to come to, that mostly showcases bands that don't get the opportunity to play at local bars or local festivals," he said. "They don't get invited, or don't have the experience, or whatever.
"The first year, we did it basically to see if we could," he added. "We had people say, 'Nobody is going to volunteer to play with your guys for an hour.' I said, 'Let's see if it works,' and it did," so this year we also made it a fundraiser."
Baker describes the first June Jam as a "giant jam session." One band had only been playing together for three weeks, he said. "People were walking by and coming in and hanging out. I thought, 'This can work, this can do this.'"
While admission is free, people are encouraged to donate to God's Food Pantry, either in the form of non-perishable canned good or donations. If you don't want to donate at that time, the non-profit food bank will have informational cards available to show people how to pitch in for the Pantry.
The day starts with Dagen Robison and band. "He played with the Band Eleanor — (the style is like) more of a pop-style band," said Baker. At 1:20 p.m. Coyote Waits takes the stage for a blues band sound, and at 2:40, the Cataddies take their turn; "They play southern rock, they've been around here forever," said Baker.
At 3:45, Bobby Strunk performs. Baker said it's one of the first times playing in public for Strunk, who has been expressing excitement on social media about the opportunity; "He posts a video (about it) almost every day," said Baker. "He's more excited about playing here than anyone else." With a southern rock sound, Strunk is expected to be performing an original song, noted Baker.
At 4:50 is Josh Secrest — "He does a little bit of everything," said Baker — and then Baker's own band for which he's a dummer, Four Shots In, takes over at 6 p.m., with a country and southern rock sound. Closing things out is Black Kettle Swamp, a bluesy band from Corbin, at 8 p.m.
"They've got some pretty accomplished musicians," said Baker. "Their drummer, Michael Fields, has played with some pretty major players in the business."
There are no food trucks, but Baker's wife is helping provide hot dogs and pulled pork BBQ as refreshments, he said.
Baker was encouraged by the first June Jam and is looking forward to a second edition of the outdoor concert — and plenty more in the future.
"If this one does as well or better, we'll try to make it bigger next year," he said. "So far, we've had (good feedback). Lots of people are interested and sharing it (on Facebook), so we should have a pretty decent crowd, I think."
