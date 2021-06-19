True rock and roll fans find it wherever they can.
With Juneteenth, a WWII veteran Honor Flight, a Smithsonian exhibit reception and an outdoor play all happening in Somerset on the same day, there was a lot going on to keep people north of Burnside. Nevertheless, scores of fans showed up for June Jam Saturday at Cole Park.
The event served as a fundraiser for God's Food Pantry, and organizer Jerry Baker — who also performed with the band Four Shots In — was pleased that people who came contributed to that cause. He estimated by about 5 p.m., about $100 or so in donations to the local non-profit food bank.
"It's been really nice," said Baker. "We had a great turnout with the bands."
One of the features of June Jam, held for the second time, the first in Burnside, is that it gives exposure to local bands that maybe haven't gotten many playing opportunities so far. That was the case for drummer Tanner Feltner of the band Coyote Waits.
"It's been great," said Feltner. "This is actually my first concert I've ever put on, so it was really fun. Definitely a great experience for us and the band and everybody."
