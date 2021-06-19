Bradley Shane Gilmore was many things to Saturday's Juneteenth festival. He was one of the artists with a booth for displaying his work on the Pulaski Judicial Center Plaza. He was a performer in one of the day's musical acts, the Sum of Its Parts Band.
And he's an African-American.
A group of people who would have found themselves in chains throughout the South less than 200 years ago. Not only not celebrating on a day like today, but not even free to do as they choose — but rather branded with a grotesque label: slave.
Juneteenth is the day set aside to celebrate the end of that ugly dimension of history — and in Somerset, at least on Saturday, it became an time to bring the community closer together.
"It's an opportunity for growth," said Gilmore, a Somerset native. "I really enjoy the fact that I'm able to get up and play music and join together with my friends and family and be a part of this growing.
"There are so many different shades of people here," he continued, looking out over the crowd at the plaza. "I like that people are starting to understand that this is not necessarily a 'Black' event, but it's an event that's about everybody coming together equally, and being able to come together. There was a point in time where we couldn't do that. I think that's important."
The Juneteenth Celebration was held in its current form for the first time on Saturday — and while the City of Somerset and Lake Cumberland Diversity Council had been working together to plan the event for some time, this year was an appropriate time to make it a new Somerset tradition, as Juneteenth was officially made a federal holiday this past week in Washington D.C.
Last year's event in downtown was a "charrette," an opportunity to discuss issues and problems facing the community. In the wake of deaths like those of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, which stirred discussions about police brutality and treatment based on race, Somerset citizens came together — but in a more reflective, solemn way.
This year, Juneteenth was a time to celebrate for Somerset — to celebrate liberation from slavery, as well as the new holiday status of that occasion. Juneteenth commemorates the last enslaved African Americans learning they were free. Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but word didn’t reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas. That was also about two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves in the Southern states.
And in true Somerset style, "celebration" means live music, art, vendors, and of course food trucks — and a whole lot of smiling faces out and about.
"It's been a good turnout today, it really has been," said Kathy Townsend, one of the events key organizers as both an employee of the City of Somerset and a founding member of the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council. "(Groups that have come in from out of town to perform) talk about our hospitality. When they come here, we treat them very, very well."
Likewise, they were impressed that Somerset was hosting a festival with this kind of purpose, noted Townsend. Performers like GIlmore's the Sum of Its Parts Band and Devine Carama, a hip-hop and spoken word artist, community activist and motivational youth speaker in Lexington, brought social messages with their musical entertainment that spoke to the spirit of the day — celebrating the achievements of the past, but also continuing to work toward a future free of racism.
"A lot of the artists who have gone on have really brought a message, which I think is great for the event that we're having today," said JaKaye Garth, another Diversity Council founding member.
Damon Thompson, a Louisville artist who painted the mural of local community pillar John L. Perkins in downtown Somerset last year, was one of the visual talents creating works based on a theme of what diversity means to them, personally. One of the cooler moments of the festival was Thompson getting to greet Perkins, the subject of the mural, as the latter was making his rounds about the plaza Saturday. Thompson, for his part, was happy to be in town for the occasion.
"What I do means a lot to me, and I don't really look at what I do as invading a city and going away, I like to check back up on it," said Thompson. "I make friends everywhere I go. To be able to come back and be a part of this and see a continuation, it's really nice. I'm really glad to be invited back."
On the difference between last year's charrette and this year's more celebratory atmosphere, he observed, "It's amazing what a difference a year can make."
Perkins, the former local postmaster and BBQ legend, enjoyed seeing a Juneteenth celebration like Saturday's in his hometown.
""It's gratifying in the sense that we've got a lot of diversity here, a lot of support," he said. "Somerset-Pulaski County is a heck of a community, and I think that the more information we have about different cultures, the better a place it will be."
Elaine Wilson, another longtime African-American member of the community and Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Somerset Community College, was also excited about what she was seeing in downtown Somerset Saturday.
"It means that we can get the community involved with what the real meaning of Juneteenth is," said Wilson. "Most people don't know what it's all about. But as long as we get people out here together, they'll know that the purpose is to unite people no matter who they are and where they come from. I think thats one of the best ideas we've ever had is trying to pull people together no matter what. As long as we do that, we can have peaceful people all over this land, really, and we can start it here in Somerset. I love it."
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has spearheaded an effort to increase downtown festivals, and Juneteenth provides another good reason to have one, he noted.
"When we launched these festivals, it was all about community, an this is another day where we can break bread together," he said. "The whole thing is (about) understanding perspectives, circumstances and stories for those who have different experiences from us, and finding a way to come together as a community and celebrate that and learn where we can."
For those who attended the event on Saturday, it seems the mission hoped for by the City of Somerset and Diversity Council was accomplished, with Townsend noting that residents will get to enjoy Juneteenth again like this next year.
"They love it. They absolutely love it," said Townsend of the feedback she got from festivalgoers. "I think the best part for me has just been everybody happy, walking around, having a good time. That's the best part for me."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.