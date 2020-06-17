This Friday, the Judicial Center Plaza will be the scene of remembrance and discussion as members of the community, the City of Somerset and the Youth of Somerset plan to celebrate Juneteenth with a charette – or a focused discussion intent on finding the solution to a specific problem.
Community organizer JaKaye Garth said she and the city officials partnered together to bring the charette to the community.
“We always wanted to have the backing and support of the city and our local elected officials,” Garth said.
Juneteenth is the celebration of the end of slavery, commemorating the day – June 19, 1865 – that Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas and told Galveston slaves that the Civil War was over and they were free.
The Somerset event kicks off at 6 p.m. and will feature speakers, music, poetry and other activities.
Garth said the charette has three main goals: To honor the lives of those lost to police brutality; to shine a light on the experiences the black community have had, “and make people understand that just because it doesn’t happen to you that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen,” Garth said; and to introduce actions the community can take to enact solutions moving forward.
Along with Garth, speakers will include Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, Somerset Police Chief William Hunt, Pastor Eric Barnes, Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce Finance Director Rikiyah Pryor, members of the local black youth community and more.
Garth said the event is to start off with an eight-minute, 46-second moment of silence in honor of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Floyd, a Minnesota man who died while being knelt on by a police officer, was held down for that length of time, which is why that specific time was chosen.
Garth said the number was also significant when it came to Taylor, a Louisville EMT who was shot eight times within her own home by law enforcement serving a “no-knock” warrant.
Attendees will be asked to honor Floyd and Taylor however they are most comfortable. Some may feel they want to “take a knee,” or, in some cases, Garth noted that people have been known to lay on the ground with their hands behind their backs. Some may simply want to stand and be silent.
“They can do whatever is comfortable to them,” she said.
Garth said that the entire event may take from an hour and a half to two hours, so attendees are being encouraged to bring lawn chairs or something to sit on.
Attendees are also being asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Main Street Deli/Tap on Main will be providing free bottles of water, and there will be voter registration forms on hand for those who have not yet filled out those forms. New voters will not be able to vote in the primary, but can still fill them out in time to vote in the General Election in November.
Plans will also be put forward to create a Community Diversity Board, Garth said, to aid with educating and improving diversity within the community.
Everyone is invited to attend.
The city of Somerset’s Kathy Townsend is also helping to organize the event.
Townsend said in a press release on the event that organizers want to promote open dialogue and improve representation and involvement in the community in a peaceful, uplifting way.
The event is not a protest or march, she said, and there has been no communication from protest groups with plans to attend.
“We want to enhance our minds, bodies and spirits and unite in caring for one another,” Townsend said. “This event is all about unity, it’s about coming together to listen and support each other so we can ensure everyone feels loved and respected.”
