Juneteenth – June 19 – is an historically significant day within the United States. It commemorates that the complete freeing of slaves took place on June 19, 1865, a full two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.
The day takes on a new meaning in light of recent events.
The country has been dealing with the aftermath of several high-profile deaths of African Americans, including Breonna Taylor, an EMT shot in her own home in Louisville during a police raid, and George Floyd from Minnesota, who was seen in a video begging “I can’t breathe” as a police officer knelt on his neck.
With these and others in mind, a local organizer is making plans to honor Juneteenth and to bring the community together, to honor Floyd and Taylor, and to look at ways of educating the community about the social and racial problems black people face here in Pulaski County.
It is also, hopefully, the beginnings of finding a solution to those problems.
JaKaye Garth is working on creating the agenda for the Juneteenth celebration, to be held June 19 at 6 p.m. at the Judicial Center Plaza in downtown Somerset.
She called the event’s atmosphere a “charette” – a focused discussion intent on finding the solution to a specific problem – rather than either a protest or a celebration.
The event is all-inclusive and will feature various speakers along with informative music and possible poetry readings.
There will also be a remembrance of people like Floyd and Taylor who have lost their lives due to terrible actions by individual law enforcement officers. Among the program events, attendees will be asked to “take a knee” for eight-minutes and 46-seconds, the length of time Floyd was held on the ground.
More information and specifics for the event will be available in the coming days, Garth said.
She said she wanted this to be a starting point, a way for the people in the community to open up and speak out about the racial injustice that many Pulaskians still experience today.
It is meant to encourage conversations, “and not just letting it stop after one event. It has to be an ongoing conversation that shines a light on minority faces” she said.
That includes black people, Asians, Indians and Hispanic people and others who make up the local community, she said.
“I think it’s about representation and what we see in the community,” she added, meaning that for many youths they may not see enough representation, whether that be in the business sector or simply attending the local festivals and events held in Pulaski.
She wants to see young black people be encouraged to get their education, stay here in Pulaski County or return to this area, and become the business and community leaders that will build up tomorrow’s young people.
“We have to be the ones to represent the black community, to become the representatives we want to see in our community. It’s not going to be comfortable, but we need to step up and put ourselves in these positions,” she said.
