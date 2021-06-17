Last year, things were different.
The situations involving individuals like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor made for a solemn and unsettled mood. Voices to be heard, things to be said. Somerset held a charette in observance of Juneteenth — a public gathering to work things out, discuss important issues, and work together for a solution.
But to everything there is a season. Last year's Juneteenth was a season for somber reflection. This year is a season for joy.
This Saturday, Somerset will play host to its first Juneteenth Festival, ushering in a new era both for the community and for America itself.
"This year is a celebration," said Kathy Townsend, who serves as both Healthy Somerset Director for the City of Somerset and one of the founding members of the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council. "We are celebrating the passing of the bill to make Juneteenth a National Holiday.
"This day will be a celebration of freedom," she added. "We want to light up Somerset this day with smiles, laughter, music, art and food."
Certainly, that fits in with the City of Somerset's recent aim of holding more community festivals, but this one is unique. On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 415-14 Wednesday to make Juneteenth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday. It will be the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.
Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free. Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but word didn’t reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas. That was also about two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves in the Southern states.
"First, we will be celebrating the passing of the bill making Juneteenth a National Holiday," said Townsend, one of the event's key organizers. "Second, we want to commemorate African American freedom. It will be a day for reflection and rejoicing."
Running from noon to 9 p.m., the event will feature a number of performers throughout the day, in keeping with the spirit of the day.
At 12:30 p.m., Seven, featuring local Shae Barnes, are gospel harmonizers whose music spans traditional and contemporary gospel genres.
At 2:30 p.m. is Yvngn, a rising hip hop artist on the scene from Lexington. He debuted his first EP in 2018 and has been growing as an artist ever since.
Come 4 p.m., The Sum of Its Parts Band, featuring versatile talent Bradley Shane Gilmore, is a group of local individuals with individual life stories, who bring their life experiences to a group who just happens to make music.
At 5:30 p.m., Devine Carama is a socially-conscious hip-hop and spoken word artist, community activist and motivational youth speaker in Lexington.
Capping off the night at 7:15 p.m. is the Soul Revue Band, known as the “Keeper of the Soul." They performed at the first Moonlight Festival in 2019. They have a funky and soulful blend.
While you're listening, chow down on goodies from food trucks including local favorites like Summit Meats, Get UR Smoke On, Roy's Jamerican, and Tacos Tanaco. Other food vendors scheduled to be present include Eddie's Roasted Corn, Chick-fil-A, Enchanted Corn Husks, Mac Chaos, Spotz Gelato, City Slickers, and A1 Ice Cream.
Beverage vendors scheduled to appear include Horse Soldier Bourbon, Jarfly Brewing Co., West Sixth Brewing, Maiden City Brewing, Kentucky Mountain Moonshine, and Koffee Pig.
"We will have art by Damon Paints, Rattle Can Dreams, and The Corner Sto by Yolantha Harrison-Pace," said Townsend. "And we will have general vendors such as Bluegrass Designs, and Roe Glass, just to name a few."
Other artists scheduled include Somerset's Gilmore and Desmond Brittle and Monticello's Mitchell McGuire. Artists will create works under the theme, "What does diversity mean to you?" Their work will be auctioned on August 14 at the city's #seemyset Art in the Park event at Rocky Hollow Park to benefit the #seemyset Art Fund.
The City of Somerset and Lake Cumberland Diversity Council are partnering to organize the event. Last year's Juneteenth charette actually gave rise to the Diversity Council in this area, which has been instrumental in addressing racial and other minority issues within the community and perpetuating proactive discussion.
"In an effort to promote unity and peaceful discussions, and as communities around the nation were standing up against racial injustice, the City of Somerset partnered with the Youth of Somerset group to host a public charette," said Townsend. "The charette was held on Juneteenth in 2020. We wanted to introduce goals and actions so as a community we could learn from our past and move forward to a better future. We wanted to promote open dialogue, improve representation and involvement in the community in a peaceful and uplifting way.
"The day was great even though a storm came through," she added. "But we remembered that our ancestors went through many a storm. The storm passed and a rainbow appeared. It was God’s way of saying, 'Keep going.'"
Juneteenth, or Emancipation Day for African-Americans, is a time to come together as a community to celebrate the freedoms allotted to all Americans, and a time to reflect on how the community can be better, noted Townsend.
"It is our Fourth of July," she said. "When this country was birthed and gained her independence, African-Americans were slaves and did not gain their independence until over 100 years later. ... As African-Americans are still fighting for equal rights in labor, health care, housing, education and so much more, we want to recognize this holiday in honoring our ancestors. We want to take a break for at least a day from fighting for justice. We are still in the fight but just for one day we can celebrate by reflecting and rejoicing."
Admission to the Juneteenth Festival is free to the public.
"We want all voices to be heard. This event will be a day where everyone can unite and celebrate our diversity and our commonalities," said Townsend. "I think this event like all of the City of Somerset Festivals, will bring everyone together for a day of celebration."
