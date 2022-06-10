"This process has been an adventure and will continue to be in the years to come."
The planning and organization of this community's latest summer celebration, the Lake Cumberland Juneteenth Jubilee, has been handed off from the City of Somerset to the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council for 2022, and the dedicated group of individuals from different walks of life have put together a full day of fun and food for thought scheduled for Saturday, June 18, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Judicial Center Plaza.
The Lake Cumberland Diversity Council was formed in the aftermath of the 2020 Juneteenth event in Somerset termed a “charette,” a term used to describe an opportunity to discuss problems and their possible solutions. The aim of the group was to continue producing conversations about diversity in the community and also to have a safe space for people experiencing discrimination, as JaKaye Garth, one of the group's organizers, told the Commonwealth Journal at that time.
A large scale event was held in downtown Somerset last year to celebrate Juneteenth, with musical and spoken word performances, art, food trucks, and more, put on by the city as one of their community festivals. Ashley Homrich, member of the Diversity Council and Jubilee organizer, said the group was "incredibly thankful" to the city for their past leadership as well as financial sponsorship. For this year, however, the Diversity Council is giving Juneteenth in Somerset a fresh look and approach.
"One of the goals of the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council includes branching out, deeply listening to, and connecting with more voices throughout our region," she said. "This year’s process has created space to begin living into that mission and vision!"
A key aspect of this year's event will be a focus on the history of Juneteenth and African-Americans in this nation. Juneteenth commemorates the occasion when the last enslaved African-Americans learned they were free. Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but word didn’t reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas. That was also about two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.
Somerset's beginning a new local Juneteenth tradition timed out well, as around that time last year, the U.S. Government made Juneteeth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday, the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983. The occasion is also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Black Independence Day.
"Having listened to community feedback, it was apparent that centering the history of Juneteenth was important. We prioritized that response in our Jubilee as well as media presentation and partnerships," said Homrich. "This is why we are bringing history to the forefront. Juneteenth is a celebration, but it is so much deeper than that.
"Juneteenth began in Galveston, Texas. While it is a symbol of freedom, we dare to ask the hard questions," she continued. "How many people within our region know that Kentucky and more specifically the Lake Cumberland region didn’t fall under the Emancipation Proclamation? It took our area six additional months (December 18, 1865) beyond the two-year arrival of the news to those in Texas. Kentucky was one of the last two states to free its enslaved people."
Homrich said information will be offered in a variety of ways, and for all age ranges. Some will be more interactive, like physically participating in West African drumming, while other opportunities will be more of an invitation for self-reflection.
Community reaction to the event has come in diverse forms as well, based on what Homrich has heard.
"There are moments when you can feel the tension. This tension is a sign of the need for long overdue conversations to be happening and opportunities to be honest and real with ourselves, one another, as well as with our national and regional history," said Homrich. "Excitement certainly exists too as well as gratitude for our community who funded, organized, and will be participating in the event!"
Emcee for the event will be Joshua O. Troxtle. The schedule is as follows:
Stage:
4 p.m.: Opening Celebration with Lift Every Voice and Sing (Black National Anthem), performed by Elaine Wilson.
4:15 p.m: Bernard Clay, poet and author of "English Lit"
4:45 p.m: Joan Brannon of DrummingWorks
6 p.m: Phoebe White
6:45 p.m: Giveaways and Gratitude
7 p.m: Sum of Its Parts
8 p.m: Entice Music
Tent:
4:15 p.m: Storytime with the Children's Library of the Pulaski County Public Library
5:30 p.m: Elizabeth Lawson as Charlotte Dupuy, Suing for Freedom, Kentucky Humanities
Food vendors will include Darlene Newell of Diamondz & Divaz, Roy’s Jamerican Food Truck, The Catered Dog, Smitty's Southern Style BBQ, Baney’s Bangin BBQ Sauce, Paradise Frozen Lemonade, and Koffee Pig.
Kinetic by Windstream will be handing out water.
Artist vendors include Bernard Clay who will be performing and selling his book, "English Lit"; Phoebe White, who will also be performing and selling merchandise; Jake Wilson from Doomsayer Designs; Zoe Shepard of Friend of the Earth Macrame; and Megan Bradley of Mego's Wonderland of Art.
Also present will be Unity Allies, Voter Registration with the Cumberland Chapter of Kentucky for the Commonwealth, Children's Library of the Pulaski County Public Library, Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY), Pulaski County Democrat Woman’s Club, the National Park Service, PFLAG Somerset KY, and the Somerset Junior Woman's Club.
Additional activities will include fun games and art projects, such as face painting, Boneyard (Dominos), Spades, Bid whist and card games, hopscotch, cornhole, bracelet making, and the opportunity to win a giveaway prize.
A committee under the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council is making the event a reality this year, with help and support from the Home of Opportunities and Dreams (the HOOD), Somerset Junior Woman’s Club, and several sponsors.
"Through sponsorships, we’ve worked hard to make this event accessible," said Homrich. "All entertainment will be open to our community. We encourage people to bring chairs for comfort and money for food, t-shirts, and more.
"We also suggest stopping by the Pulaski County Public Library between now and the end of the month as they’ve graciously partnered with us to offer our community an additional education opportunity," she added.
For any updates along the way, please check the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council Facebook page (@lakecumberlanddiversitycouncil).
Homrich said the Diversity Council members are "proud and humbled" with what they’ve accomplished, and look forward to bringing the community its third annual Juneteenth-themed event soon as part of the larger work the council has done.
"Each meeting begins with us centering ourselves. We’ve taken time to explore the words, lyrics, and poetry of several Black voices throughout history," said Homrich. "Many of the organizers have expressed this to be one of their favorite parts of the experience. We recognize the importance of being truthful with ourselves first in order to create an intimate event that will be filled with education and setting the tone to be in honest community with one another."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.