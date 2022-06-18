The sound of drums or impassioned voices. The smell of delicious food. The feel of ideal June temperatures against one's skin. And the sight of community members from different walks of life coming together.
That was the Lake Cumberland Juneteenth Jubilee on Saturday.
Organized and held by the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council, the third annual local recognition of the Juneteenth holiday — made, in fact, a federal holiday last year — took place on the Judicial Center Plaza in downtown Somerset on Saturday. And those who attended were plenty happy to be there.
"This is a great day we're having," said Elaine Wilson, part of the Diversity Council, on Saturday at the event. "Great weather. I'm glad that we have the people we have here. ... This is a good place to be."
Wilson, Somerset Community College's Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and a longtime member of the Lexington Singers, kicked things off with a performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," referred to as the "Black National Anthem." She spent some time helping out neighboring Laurel County's own diversity council, giving out free items promoting diversity in the community. An example of something she handed out was "Diversity Beans" — jelly beans described as being "just like people, you can't determine what's on the inside by simply looking at the outside. It reminds us to experience people one at a time and enjoy their unique qualities" on the packaging.
"All of us do this, give people a little message about diversity and what it means for all of us to come together and work together, no matter who you are and where you come from," said Wilson. "We want to make sure that message gets out."
Wilson was particularly excited about Joan Brannon of DrummingWorks in Lexington visiting to perform traditional cultural drumming on the stage at the plaza. Brannon has visited Somerset before for SCC's annual International Festival and riveted the crowd with her rhythmic artistry.
"It's a beautiful day and really wonderful, lovely people here in Somerset," Brannon told the Commonwealth Journal after her set. "I enjoy coming to Somerset, I'm always anxious to get here when I'm invited. There's a warm feeling here."
Brannon said that playing the drums helps her explore her African-American culture.
"(I feel) reconnected to the culture as an African person, and then understanding how to interpret the culture into my American self," she said. "That's what I love about it. It fits into every musical genre."
Juneteenth commemorates the occasion when the last enslaved African-Americans learned they were free. Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but word didn’t reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas. That was also about two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.
Last year, the U.S. Government made Juneteeth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday, the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983. The occasion is also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Black Independence Day.
The Lake Cumberland Juneteenth Jubilee is not just a celebration of this landmark development, but also a chance to learn more about history, African-American issues, and ultimately, about each other.
Tyler Sanchez put her skills honed as a member of the Pulaski County Library's Children's Department to use on Saturday in one of the event's informational facets, a story time for kids. Sanchez read the books "Juneteenth for Mazie" and "Opal Lee and What It Means to be Free: The True Story of the Grandmother of Juneteenth," and was happy to be able to share the message behind the holiday with a younger generation.
"It was extremely fun and I was joyous to be able to do that, considering a lot of the children who attended didn't actually know what Juneteenth was," said Sanchez. "It wasn't just a fun story time, it was an educational moment."
Ashley Homrich, Lake Cumberland Juneteenth Jubilee Organizer, was pleased with how the event had gone by about midway through Saturday evening.
"It's been a day to celebrate freedom in our community, coming together," she said. "It's very apparent that our community still has a lot of work to do, with a lot of becoming honest with itself. But on the whole, I'm excited for everyone who turned out, ready and willing to learn."
Homrich noted that attendees responded well to events like the story time, the drumming performance, and poet and author Bernard Clay's original piece on Juneteenth. She noted that the event was smaller than last year's, which was organized by the City of Somerset, but it's a solid start to the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council's efforts with the Juneteenth Jubilee moving forward.
"I'm really proud of the organizers," she said. "Everyone came together to make it happen."
As someone who both participated leading an activity and took time to just chill out and enjoy the event as an attendee, Sanchez was glad to have the Juneteenth Jubilee affirm its place in Somerset's landscape of summer events — one not just for fun, but also for a higher purpose.
"I think it's great to see our community come together for something that's a little different than what we're used to," said Sanchez. "We're used to the (Somernites) Cruise and those kinds of block parties. For something that's more (about) an underrepresented group of people, I think it's amazing to see this."
