One of Pulaski's newest summertime traditions is almost upon us — one that recognizes a pivotal point in American history while also looking toward a harmonious future.
The third-annual Juneteenth Jubilee will be held on Saturday, June 17 at the Pulaski County Judicial Center Plaza, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free to the public and celebrates the nation's newest federal holiday, Juneteenth, which recognizes the end of slavery for all in the U.S.
"In my humble opinion, the Juneteenth Jubilee has become a local tradition. It is not only clean fun; it's educational; it's informative and it's for us all," said Darlene Newell, part of the Lake Cumberland Diversity Collective, which is holding the event. "Just like with any other production put on in our city, we want everyone to feel included. We want people to leave with a better understanding of why we put this on. We have a great group of people who have really worked hard this year to bring bigger and better things. We hope to have a bigger crowd this year and in the years to come."
The Lake Cumberland Diversity Collective — formerly the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council — was formed in the aftermath of the 2020 Juneteenth event in Somerset termed a “charette,” a term used to describe an opportunity to discuss problems and their possible solutions. The aim of the group was to continue producing conversations about diversity in the community and also to have a safe space for people experiencing discrimination.
A large scale event was held by the City of Somerset in 2021 to celebrate Juneteenth, with musical and spoken word performances, art, food trucks, and more. The LCDC took over the planning and implementation of the event last year and is doing so again in 2023.
"The slight name change (of the LCDC) came as a natural evolution in wanting to embody the space's vision, mission, and values," said member Ashley Homrich. "Collective felt more fluid and inclusive. Any and every one can be a part of the collective. Most of our work comes organically through courageous conversations, listening to our communities' diverse needs, and from voices who have been marginalized and suppressed for generations. Likewise, there were times when people were mistaking us for the Somerset City Council."
Homrich thanked local individuals, businesses and community organizations that have come together to make this year's event possible, though she noted that no financial support has come this year from either the City of Somerset or Pulaski County governments. Despite that, there is a still a strong line-up of performances and activities at this year's Juneteenth Jubilee.
"This year's Juneteenth Jubilee continues to be built on the backs of diverse individuals, businesses, and community organizations coming together to say, 'This matters to us! This matters to our community,'" said Homrich. "It is through listening to multiple directly impacted community members within our Black community as well as those doing the inner and outer work of racial justice and healing that we hope each and every person who holds an elected position will be there. Listening, (un)learning, and engaging in co-creating a more equitable and inclusive environment. Because representation matters. Belonging matters. Moving forward, we hope to witness better financial support again from these entities as well as a willingness to understand how structural and institutional racism works."
Homrich said that this year's Jubilee, which is being emceed by Felice Parish-Roach, director of Lake Cumberland Children's Theater, leans heavily on poetry as well as music, as poetry holds a strong place in African-American history.
Things will begin on Saturday, June 17, at 5 p.m. with a welcome by Dr. Elaine Wilson, followed by a performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," considered the "Black National Anthem."
Performances will follow by NitaJadeJackson at 5:30 p.m., Sparky and Rhonda Rucker at 6 p.m. Macie Hill at 7 p.m., Black Falcon and Blood Speaks at 7:30 p.m., and Michaelfly & The Sounds at 8 p.m.
Food vendors will include Newell's Diamondz & Divaz, Roy's Jamerican Food Truck, The Catered Dog, Smitty's Southern Style BBQ, Kona Ice of the Bluegrass, and The Home of Opportunities and Dreams (HOOD), and Juneteenth-themed cupcakes will be donated by Sprinkles HomeBaked.
Black-owned businesses in the area that will be present include Jaffe's Essentials, S&D Outfiiters, and CrossFit Ignis, and a number of community organizations and non-profits will be on hand as well to provide information and opportunities regarding their services.
Art is always a big part of Juneteenth, and LCDC member Anton L. Miller is a featured artist vendor this year. There will also be a Community Art Healing Space featuring the work of late community member Kyle Miller, who passed away in October 2022, sponsored by Watershed Arts Alliance.
"Celebrations like this are important, because they are a learning tool when it comes to experiencing how other cultures get together," said Miller, a Watershed member. "It's not only about what they choose to celebrate but also how. It's honestly a beautiful experience to witness how the event continues to grow every year. Through word of mouth and the hard work of everyone organizing, it's a ripple effect. More and more appear to be interested in coming from further away to take part. It makes it honestly exciting to witness what the future holds!"
The origins of Juneteenth come from when the last enslaved individuals in the American south learned they were free. Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but word didn’t reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas. That was also about two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.
There will also be activities like dominoes and card games, hopscotch, cornhole, face painting unity bracelet making, and door prizes provided by The Pink Bee and The Mole Hole.
Wilson, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Somerset Community College, noted that everything ran smoothly last year with the Juneteenth Jubilee, and interest in it brought people from all over the state to Somerset.
"Support is growing, and that has special meaning as interest is growing in the celebration," said Wilson. "Each year provides this community with the opportunity to learn more about how to come together in the acceptance of diversity in our community and beyond. This community has been fortunate to have the support of the Somerset Community College and ABA (Applied Behavioral Advancements) and others who supported the event last year and this. We are hoping for increased support this year and next as we build the support as opportunity and importance build year after year."
