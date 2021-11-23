A car enters Trumbull County, Wednesday, in this photo from Nov. 17, 2021, near Warren, Ohio. Three retail pharmacy chains recklessly distributed massive amounts of pain pills in two Ohio counties, a federal jury said Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in a verdict that could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for their roles in the opioid crisis. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)