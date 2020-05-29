As Kentucky courts prepare to ease restrictions imposed to fight the spread of COVID-19, a local justice visited the Pulaski County Detention Center (PCDC) Thursday to observe remote court proceedings.
Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Debra Lambert of Burnside was on hand to observe the criminal docket for Pulaski Circuit Judge Jerry Cox, which was conducted via Zoom with Judge Cox on the bench, attorneys in their offices and incarcerated defendants either at the local jail or other facilities around the region.
Justice Lambert discussed with PCDC staff — including Pulaski County Jailer Anthony McCollum, PCDC Sergeant Rodney Dick, and Deputy Jailer Carli Arnold — how different judges uses different apps (Zoom, Skype, Vydio) to conduct remote hearings as well as how utilizing remote hearings for simple hearings (such as arraignments or status checks) can cut down on transport time and expense even after pandemic restrictions are lifted.
"It's amazing how our judges and court staff have embraced learning this technology," Justice Lambert, who is heading up a task force to examine the reopening of family courts across the state, said. "I wanted to see what the hearings are like from another perspective."
Jailer McCollum credits Dep. Arnold with the successful use of the technology at the jail. Inmates, brought in one at time, can participate in their hearings through a laptop set up in the PCDC program room. If the inmate needs to talk with his or her attorney, they are provided with a phone and privacy to speak. Because Arnold can view each hearing along with the inmate, she can make note of upcoming dates — which helps with docket scheduling and transport orders.
Arnold estimated that, barring any technological bugs, the docket can progress at about five minutes per inmate. Sgt. Dick noted that preparing the inmates and transporting them downtown to the Pulaski Judicial Center can take about an hour.
"It's really helps for inmates who are being held out of county," Arnold said of the remote system.
Justice Lambert also met with a group of female inmates who have been sewing masks since pandemic reached this community. She noted that her mother was one of the first recipients of the masks, as a resident of Somerset Nursing and Rehab. The masks have been donated to various agencies and organizations across the county, and the group presented Justice Lambert with masks for her and her fellow Supreme Court justices as well.
One of the inmates had learned to sew from a former volunteer affectionately known as "Miss Pat" and in turn trained a couple of others.
"It was their idea and they wanted to get started right away," Jailer McCollum said of the primary group of three seamstresses. "They really take pride in it."
He also expressed appreciation for those who have donated material and elastic for the project as well as hand sanitizer and other items.
"It certainly has made the community more aware of the needs of jails and other facilities where many people are gathered," Justice Lambert observed of the pandemic.
Lambert presented McCollum a letter from Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. thanking the group for their efforts as well as the staff for their work during the pandemic.
"The pandemic has presented all of us with extraordinary challenges as we strive to balance the need to keep people safe from the dreaded virus while keeping the criminal justice system operational," Minton stated in part. "It's been no easy feat, and I'm proud of the way you and the judges in Pulaski County, as well as judges and jailers across the Commonwealth have worked together to make this happen."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.