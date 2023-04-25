While Somerset Mayor Alan said he is not certain of all the details as to how just as of yet, the city would honor the decision of the City Council to stop accepting and treating landfill leachate.
The council voted Monday night 10-0 to end the treatment of leachate. The city began taking leachate from several different landfills in late 2019.
The city has collected around $1.5 million total for processing the landfill runoff, according to Somerset resident Jay McShurley, who gave that figure during the council meeting.
Keck said that the city will need to follow the termination clauses outlined in the city’s leachate contracts. As of Tuesday, he did not know how long the city would be required to continue to accept leachate as outlined in the contracts.
He explained that most legal contracts have termination clauses that require a 60- or 90-day notice.
“Whether we take it for four [more] weeks or 12, we’re going to continue to treat it. We’re going to make sure it stays in compliance, and then we’ll discontinue taking it,” Keck said. “At the end of the day, whether I agree with the decision or not, I’m going to honor the wishes of the council and execute accordingly.”
Keck continued: “There’s some legalities we’re sorting through. The council expressed their wishes, and so we will terminate the contract. I don’t have the specifics, other than to say that the end result will be no longer taking leachate.”
Keck said he was a bit surprised by the council’s decision, but understood it.
“They were responding to a passionate group of folks,” he said about the crowd that gathered at Monday’s meeting. Many of those in the crowd spoke out about their concerns over leachate and what they felt were health risks associated with it.
“I think there were some in the audience that were really, genuinely concerned about the health, and we always want to be sensitive to that. I certainly think there’s some that come for their own personal agendas, and that’s politics. My mission is to try to move forward and bring folks back together and move on the best we can and continue the progress we’ve been enjoying for the last several years,” Keck said.
Keck’s decision to take in leachate and process it through the city’s Pitman Creek Wastewater Treatment facility was primarily a financial one.
The treatment facility was in need of upgrades and repairs since September 2018, when the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet entered into an agreed order with the City of Somerset. The order was signed one month before Keck was elected into office and several months before he took office.
In the documents, the Energy and Environment Cabinet outlines 14 violations found with the wastewater plant’s output, taking place between June 2016 and October 2017.
Those violations include multiple instances of the plant’s output of ammonia nitrogen, E. Coli, carbonaceous biochemical oxygen demand, whole effluent toxicity and suspended solids percentages failed to comply with Kentucky Administrative Regulations.
Keck’s administration has started the process of making needed changes to the plant, with plans initially saying the project would be finished in the summer of this year.
Keck said he still hopes it will be finished this year.
“We’re waiting for some final approvals. We’ve just got the final approval – or we’re close – with the Corps of Engineers. Now were back to working with the folks that are facilitating the grant money. We still think it will be put out to bid in the coming weeks, and then hopefully have it installed this year,” he said.
He continued to state that the city’s tap water was clean and safe. He provided the Commonwealth Journal with analytical results from sample testing conducted in January at the Waitsboro Water Treatment facility.
The testing showed that several dangerous chemicals were “Not Detected” within the water from the plant, including “forever chemicals” like PFAS and PFOA.
