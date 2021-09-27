The possibility of a cigar bar in Downtown Somerset— complete with a section designated for partaking of the cigars — set off a firestorm last week, as Somerset City Council prepared for a second reading and a vote on amending the city's tough non-smoking ordinance.
But that vote will not take place Monday night as originally scheduled. And it appears the issue is dead. Somerset Mayor Alan Keck announced Monday afternoon concerns of residents has caused council to re-think the possibility of tinkering with Somerset's iron-clad ordinance that bans smoking from all public venues.
"Leaders listen, understanding when to push forward and when to press pause," Keck said. "City council members and I have listened to residents' concerns about the proposed smoking ordinance amendment and understand their point of view."
Local businessman Anthony Cox's Birdies and Barrels bar would've provided a venue for cigar connoisseurs to enjoy a smoke with their drink, while also enjoying simulated golf, among other attractions.
And while many seemed pleased with the new downtown business venture, there were also concerns from health-care officials and local residents about weakening the non-smoking ordinance.
Several non-smoking advocates from the health-care field were expected to voice their concerns at Monday's council meeting.
"While we're grateful to Mr. Cox for his investment downtown and remain supportive of his business, we have decided not to pursue amending the smoking ordinance," Keck added. "The effort that went into passing (the 2012 smoking ordinance) is widely appreciated and my administration has no desire to roll back the benefits we've seen as a result.
"We are experiencing too much positive momentum in Somerset to allow this issue to divide us," Keck said.
