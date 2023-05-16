There were equal parts disappointment and gratitude in Alan Keck’s voice Tuesday evening as he spoke with campaign supporters at his home. Disappointment for losing the race for Kentucky governor, but gratitude for the people who helped him along his journey in trying.
“It’s not fun to get your head kicked in. I’m never going to pretend that,” the mayor of Somerset told the crowd.
But he still made sure to thank his friends and family for their help on the campaign trail.
“It’s hard running from behind,” Keck said. “I got in this race late – I was kind of last in. We knew we’d be underfunded … but every time one of you all would give, you’d go knock [on] a door, you’d write a letter, you’d send that encouraging text, I got energized.”
Keck was one of 12 Republican candidates running for governor. He had received some statewide momentum headed into the primary, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the powerhouse that was Daniel Cameron.
That was true even in Pulaski County, where Keck came in third behind Cameron and Ryan Quarles. There were only two precincts in the county that went for Keck – B107 (SOM 1 Library) and D104 (MARK).
In Pulaski’s unofficial totals, Keck received 1,418 votes in Pulaski, or 15.54% of the votes. Quarles was in second place with 1,896 (20.77%) and Cameron led with 3,965 votes (43.44%).
Keck said he wasn’t expecting Pulaski’s numbers to swing as wide against him as they did, but made it clear that he did not regret getting into the governor’s race.
“I don’t regret it, because I care so much about these issues, but the one think I will say is that I don’t know that I would ever get into a race like this that outgunned again,” Keck said. “We’re just half a million dollars, and got absolutely run over financially.”
That financial aspect of the race was one of the places Keck put blame for his loss.
When Keck was asked why the race went the way it did, he responded, “This race had piles of money come into it. You had lots of statewide folks. I think at some point, Daniel [Cameron] exceeded even high expectations, and you’ve got to just congratulate him on that. I think by and large, people were turned off by the negative. The counterpuncher sometimes doesn’t get held accountable as much. He fought back, but Kelly [Craft] threw the first punch. … I think at some level she may have martyred him.”
Keck later clarified that he meant “martyred” in the metaphorical sense.
He continued: “I think at the end of the day Daniel started with name I.D. and he didn’t make any unforced errors.”
And because Cameron is the official Republican candidate for governor, Keck said he would support him in his bid to unseat current governor and Democratic candidate Andy Beshear in November.
“I trust his heart and his character, I think it’s incumbent on all of us to make a decision. I know will do all that I can to help him,” Keck said of Cameron.
How does he plan to support Cameron? “The first thing is, I’m going to make sure that I keep serving well as mayor,” Keck said. “That will always be my first thought. … The party chose him (Cameron). I think I have an obligation and an opportunity then to say, ‘If I can help, we’ll help.’”
So what does Keck say his future holds? Will it be another run for mayor?
“I don’t think so,” Keck said. “I’m not ready to completely rule it out … In my spirit, I have ruled it out. …. I don’t believe in making a life of this. I think that if you govern well, especially in executive roles, you should be able to pass the vision and that energy onto somebody else and let them pick it up and run. So I’ve got three and a half years to finish what we started in Somerset. I don’t intend to run for mayor again.”
What about other statewide offices, then? “I’ll look at running for high office again. I don’t know what that looks like. It will be a discussion with my family,” he said.
