And then there were two.
The nonpartisan field of three for Somerset Mayor has been whittled down to two, while a similar nonpartisan race for 28th Judicial District Judge couldn’t be called Tuesday evening due to election results from Rockcastle not being available.
In both of those races, the top two vote earners will go on to face each other in November’s General Election
In the case of mayor of Somerset, the final showdown is a similar story to 2018’s race. Alan Keck, now the current mayor, squares off against Eddie Girdler, the former mayor who was unseated by Keck in the previous election.
For the primary, Keck earned 56.41 percent of the vote – or 1,403 total votes – to Girdler’s 29.71 percent – or 739 votes. Alex Pence, the race’s third candidate, earned 13.87 percent of the votes, or 345 total votes.
Therefore, Girdler has some ground to cover in order to catch up to Keck’s lead.
The former mayor was upbeat Tuesday night, saying, “I’d like to thank all the voters who turned out in the primary, especially using the new voting locations. … And I do appreciate Mayor Keck and look forward to the General Election.”
Keck, for his part, seemed ready to call the race completely, saying, “I am incredibly humbled by the numbers I have heard tonight. We not only won, we won by a historic margin.”
He ended his prepared statement by saying, “I’m ready to get to work to make the next four years even better than the last.”
He does still have to get through one more election, however, to be considered the official next mayor.
City races – just like the judicial race that was also narrowed down from three to two – are nonpartisan races, meaning that the candidates don’t run on a Republican or Democratic ticket. Anyone who wants to put their name in the hat has the opportunity to do so.
But in the Primary, there can only be two winners, which means political newcomer Alex Pence will not continue on to November.
“In a lot of ways, Alex is the young man that I was several years ago and I appreciate his willingness to serve and I admire him for putting himself out there,” Keck said of Pence. “… I wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Girdler also offered his appreciation for Pence, saying “a special thanks to Alex Pence for his campaign, who should be a strong candidate in the near future.”
Both Girdler and Keck thanked their supporters for their races, with Keck adding, “I appreciate anyone who’s willing to put their name on the ballot and who’s willing to serve. And I think the people of Somerset provided confirmation that they like the vision that we’ve cast and the results that they’ve seen. We want to continue to move our community forward and we think we’ve done that and tonight was a crystal clear signal that we’re going to continue the momentum that we’ve built.”
The second nonpartisan race, for District Judge of the 28th District (1st Division), covers more than one county. As of press time Tuesday evening, the Secretary of State’s website had not listed the results of that race from Rockcastle County. Therefore, the Commonwealth Journal could only report the results from its own county. Voters should understand that those results are not final and could therefore not reflect the final outcome of the race.
In the eyes of Pulaski voters, the top two vote getters were assistant Pulaski County attorney B.J. Hardy and Dylan Gorski, a Somerset attorney with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy.
Hardy earned 59.18 percent of Pulaski’s votes, collecting 8,278 votes. Gorski earned 31.17 percent of Pulaski’s votes, or 4,360 votes.
The third candidate in that race, William Leger, is an attorney from Rockcastle County, and as such could do well in his home county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.