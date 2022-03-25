Social media posts made by mayoral candidate Eddie Girdler have made accusations against Mayor Alan Keck over the mayor’s involvement in the University of Somerset – including the involvement of Keck’s brother, Michael Keck. On Thursday, Mayor Keck took to Facebook Live to address Girdler’s accusations.
Girdler said his concerns are over the transparency of the University of Somerset’s finances, saying Keck has misled the public by stating that the university’s board members are unpaid, while not mentioning Michael Keck’s salary from the university.
The mayor, however, told viewers that he has stated several times that his brother is an employee rather than a board member, and that being an “employee” indicates he was being paid.
Alan Keck insisted he did not misspeak when, at a recent city council meeting, he answered a question from local attorney Jay McShurley, stating that board members are volunteers and do not receive salaries.
Girdler stated that a “previously unidentified non-profit called ‘University of Somerset Research Foundation Inc.’ or the ‘University of Somerset, Inc.’ paid his [Mayor Keck’s] brother over $125,000 in the last 12 months.”
While Girdler did not supply the Commonwealth Journal with documentation proving that figure was accurate, Mayor Keck told the Commonwealth Journal that $125,000 was Michael Keck’s salary during 2021.
Girdler also stated in his Facebook post that “Questions are being asked about the source of funds and if SPEDA has provided funds even though one of their staff members is serving as a director.”
Girdler was referring to SPEDA President/CEO Chris Girdler who is a member on the University of Somerset’s board of directors.
In response to that, Mayor Keck said, “I’m going to start by saying what I’ve been saying continually, that no taxpayer money has gone to the university. There has been no money from the city of Somerset, no money from Pulaski County Fiscal Court, and no money from SPEDA.”
Girdler called upon Mayor Keck to provide the minutes from the meetings of the non-profit organization, a request that the mayor denied on his video.
“I’m not sure that’s going to happen,” he said in response to a viewer’s question about releasing minutes. “I don’t know why it’s relevant in this role as mayor. It’s a non-profit that’s privately funded. It doesn’t have anything to do with my role specifically as mayor.”
When contacted Friday to ask if he had seen Keck’s response to his questions, Girdler said he had not viewed the Facebook live video.
He did, however, reiterate that his questions were based on wanting transparency when it comes to the university. “There’s a lot of serious questions on the activity of these non-profits that the people don’t know about,” he said.
For his part, however, Alan Keck said that he found it suspicious that questions of transparency were being hurled at him so close to the primary election, and from Girdler, who had been mayor for 12 years before Keck came into office.
Keck said that when he became mayor, he inherited a police force that was losing officers at an alarming rate, a fire department that was the only one in the state that was not a part of the state’s incentive program, and an EMS building that was so full of mold that it was causing illness in EMS workers.
Keck also pointed out that under Girdler, Somerset’s credit rating had been downgraded twice, and the city was under orders from the state to fix problems at its wastewater facility.
Keck also said, “I had become mayor of a community that had had an audit a few years prior that had 29 findings, the worst audit that we had seen probably across the state in decades.”
Keck was referring to the 2015 “special examination” conducted by the Kentucky Auditor’s Office and then-auditor Adam Edelen, rather than the annual audits the city has conducted by private auditor RHF CPAs.
When the Commonwealth Journal asked Girdler on Friday for a response to Keck’s accusations about the state of the city’s emergency departments, Girdler refused to answer the question.
“I’m not going to respond to anything else,” beyond the subject of the university, Girdler said.
