FRANKFORT – Flanked by a large group of family and supporters, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck officially filed for his GOP nomination for governor on Thursday at the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office. Sitting in the foyer outside the Secretary of State office, Keck addressed a large group of statewide reporters about his effort to compete for the GOP governor nomination.
“I was honored to have supporters with me today who represent the business community, first responders, family and education, people who understand the need for common sense policy in these areas and are ready to see Kentucky start winning again,” Keck said. “And as always, to have my wife Tiffany and my girls by my side as we take this giant leap forward as a family was so special. I am eager to continue traveling the state to introduce myself to Kentuckians, sharing my vision for our beautiful Commonwealth and demonstrating I have the experience to solve Kentucky’s complex challenges.”
Keck, who was recently elected to his second term as Somerset’s mayor, announced his intent to file on Nov. 21, 2022 to a packed house of more than 300 supporters at The Virginia, which serves as a symbol of Keck’s effort in reviving Somerset’s economy and downtown. Between that announcement and the end-of-year filing deadline, Keck has raised more than $200,000 for his campaign in just 40 days.
Keck’s filing on Thursday was squeezed in between the filings of Kelly Craft and Ryan Quarles, which are two of the more high profile candidates in the GOP primary. Craft served as United Nations ambassador for former President Donald Trump, while Quarles serves as the state Agriculture Commissioner. Ironically, Craft has raised well over a million dollars in her early campaign efforts, while Quarles has nearly $900,000 in campaign funding.
With candidates like Craft, Quarles, and GOP front-runner Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Keck was asked how he expects to compete against GOP candidates with such high campaign finances and statewide name recognition?
“I’m not likely to achieve the same level of name ID as some of the others,” Keck admitted. “I think what we’re going do different is you’re going see a unique level of authenticity. We’ve answered over 150 questions so far, and I’m going to answer several more today. We’re going right to the voters. You’re going to see a lot of authentic content and a different style of campaign. We look forward to the debates where we get to hear the tough questions asked.”
With not much known about him on the statewide level, Keck was not offered many hardball questions. He was mostly asked how he intends to compete against others in his seemingly smaller underdog role.
“We’ve already proven ourselves by raising $200,000 in 40 days in the middle of the holidays,” Keck vaunted. “Our financing will be robust enough to be competitive to get our message out. I think when we do that, voters will appreciate it.
“People really respond to somebody who will listen and seems to care,” Keck stated. “They love the fact that I’m willing to answer the questions. I think the best leaders are the best listeners, and we’re going to continue to listen.”
Keck was posed with the question if he will be more of a regional candidate rather than a statewide candidate.
“I will be a statewide candidate,” Keck demanded. “We’ll raise money statewide, we’re gonna take our message statewide and I think we’re gonna be really successful regional.”
Keck was also asked if the other candidates could court eastern Kentucky voters in the way he could with him being the closest person to that region.
“I don’t think it’s a natural fit for anyone else in the race,” Keck stated. “I’m sure they’ll campaign there and the races are often won in the old fifth (district) and everybody knows that. I think we’ve proven that we can grow a community in that region, and do it in short order. When I hear from mayors across that region, and the state, asking how we’ve done it, I tell them it’s about vision and building amazing teams. I think people will respond to that.
“I also think we can bridge the rural-urban divide,” Keck added. “We’ve taken a small city and have had real success. The truth is we need cities across Kentucky to grow if we’re going to compete with Tennessee, Indiana, and Ohio. We have got to work together instead of competing against each other. And I think regionalism can be an asset for us in Kentucky. Our natural beauty is an asset, but somebody’s got to go out there and sell it.”
In his governor campaign speeches, Keck has talked about growth in Kentucky. With the general assembly’s tax cut, which they believe will lead to a lot of growth, Keck was asked what are his plans for growth in Kentucky.
“I think for us to continue to recruit companies, we’ve got to focus on quality of life and quality of place initiatives,” Keck stated. “I think having a governor that understands local government and that will be responsive to local government will help our communities be more competitive on their own. The other piece is we’ve got to focus on this workforce crisis and being 48th, 49th or 50th in America in workforce participation is not good enough.
“We got creative in Somerset and Pulaski County working with their economic development authority, training people in the jail, doing life hospitality training and soft skills training,” Keck continued. “I think that’s going to become a model for the rest of the state, and companies are going to come where the workers are. So if we can solve that workforce crisis, that’ll help us grow.”
On Thursday, Keck reiterated his four-pillar platform — economy, family, public safety and education. Keck also stated that most of the guests he had invited to join him for his filing on Thursday were Kentuckians who represented the four pillars of his platform.
