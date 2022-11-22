Alan Keck has named his platform for running for governor the “Keck Game Plan,” taking inspiration from his love of sports.
He unveiled this game plan Monday during his official announcement at the Virginia, stating that he will be entering the Republican field for next year’s gubernatorial election.
The plan is a four-pronged approach, focusing on state economy, family, public safety, and education.
Keck first spoke about the state’s economy, in which he called “in crisis” due to both a shortage in workforce and a lack of growth.
“We’re now in a position where some of our best companies in Pulaski County and across our state can’t find workers, because we’re paying people to stay at home instead of getting back to work,” Keck said. “… If you’re able-bodied in Kentucky, and Alan Keck’s the governor, you’re going to go to work.”
He added that one way to help families would be to give child care incentives to families.
“You shouldn’t have to choose between continuing your career and finding a place for your child to be watched during the day,” he said.
Keck also addressed tax reform and said that he wanted to eliminate income tax.
“To any of my legislative friends in here, thank you for what you’ve done on tax reform. I think that anything we can do to speed up getting to zero income tax will make us more competitive and allow us to grow much, much faster,” he told the crowd.
The second pillar of Keck’s platform is about health and safety. “You can’t have – and we won’t have –a strong Kentucky unless you have a safe Kentucky. And … it breaks my heart to say that Kentucky has never been more unsafe than it is today.”
He said he wanted to turn on the news and instead of hearing about murders in Lexington, he wanted to hear about horse racing instead. To do that, the state needs to be willing to stand up for those who risk their lives.
It’s not just about “backing the blue,” but also about “backing the badge.” That includes not just the police, but fire, EMS, corrections officers and the military, Keck said.
Safety also includes school safety. “We have to do more to make sure that when our kids are dropped off they get to come home and see mom and dad,” Keck said.
He noted that Somerset put a student resource officer (SRO) in every school before it was state law, and said he wants to see an SRO in every school in Kentucky.
“I also want to see our school districts and school boards invest a little bit more in the methods that are out there, leverage that technology, to ensure that our kids stay safe,” he said.
And speaking about schools, Keck said his third pillar was about education, which means investing in both students and protecting teachers.
“We’re told now that you can’t support teachers and also believe that parents should have a role in what they’re taught,” he said. “We’re taught that if you might not believe in an all-powerful teacher’s union, then you don’t support the people who are helping our children every day. Let me tell you, that’s wrong.”
He said he wanted to see Kentucky stop teaching to the “lowest common denominator” and see it lift all students. That includes teaching kids more than just how to pass a standardized test.
“We hear it from teacher after teacher after teacher. They’re sick of being mandated and forced to teach how to test. They want some level of autonomy. Let’s start teaching personal responsibility, financial literacy, fiscal responsibility in the classroom,” Keck said.
His fourth focus is on family, which he called the cornerstone of society.
He stated that he is pro-life, but he also wants to see the Republican Party put its money where its mouth is in terms of helping families.
“If we’re going to say that babies and kids and family means more, then how about incentivizing businesses to give extended maternity leave? How about we waive taxes on things like diapers and formula and any other baby-related products?” he asked.
“We can be the state that is truly pro-life and truly pro-family if we’ll quit with the generalities and quit trying to fit it into a box and just do what’s right to help people.”
Keck’s plan also includes easing tax burdens for working parents such as creating a tiered structure that phases out income tax, as well as making adoption easier and more affordable.
