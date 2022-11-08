The faces of Somerset government will remain the same, as the city’s voters remained true to the incumbents.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck held off competition from former Mayor Eddie Girdler to earn his second term in the seat.
Keck could be found Tuesday evening celebrating at his home, surrounded by friends and family as he heard the unofficial tally.
Those unofficial results showed Keck taking 1,844 (59.48%) of the votes to Eddie Girdler’s 1,256 (40.52%).
Keck said he was excited to continue doing the job he was elected for.
“It’s an honor to get to serve. I love what I’m doing, and we want to keep going, so I think tonight is just another strong signal that the community likes what we’ve done.”
Keck said he wanted to thank his family, especially his wife Tiffany and their children, as well as the rest of his family and friends for their support.
And despite his celebration, Keck said he would be back to work first thing Wednesday morning.
“I’ve got the best team in the state of Kentucky, and I think that shows in the results,” Keck said. “We’re going to continue to build our community, raise our profile and reputation, and do so with class and grace. Competitive elections are healthy. Iron sharpens iron, and so with that we’re going to continue to do the work of the people.”
Keck’s opponent, Girdler, was a man of few words, limiting his statement to “I want to congratulate Mayor Keck on his victory and I wish him well.”
Girdler said he wanted to thank the voters who turned out for the election. “It’s our democratic system and everybody should try to turn out to vote,” Girdler said.
As for the two city council races that were contested, both incumbents – 4th Ward’s Jimmy Eastham and 11th Ward’s Amanda “Bean” Bullock will be returning.
Eastham took 1,801 (69.64%) of the votes, while his opponent, Chris McWilliams, took 785 (30.36%), according to the unofficial numbers.
Eastham said he was pleased with the outcome of his race.
“It looks like it’s going to be near-business as usual,” as far as city council is concerned, he said. “I think there’s a lot accomplished and hopefully a lot more that will be accomplished in the next two years. I’m ready to keep my nose to the grindstone.”
Eastham said he didn’t do as much campaigning as hard as he has in races past. “I did have a lot of friends that let me know they were supporting me, and of course my family. I have a top-notch family, that’s always hard to beat,” he said.
He also thanked everyone who voted for him as well as “those who have trusted me to be their councilperson for several terms.”
Like Keck, Eastham said he planned to get back to work first thing in the morning. “I like to look at it like I’m here 24/7. If someone needs me, they can call me day or night, seven days a week,” he said, adding that they don’t even have to be in his ward.
Council member Bullock is likewise returning to the council. According to the unofficial numbers, Bullock had 1,387 (55.24%) of the votes, while opponent Teresa Singleton had 1,124 (44.76%) of the votes.
Bullock was not only happy to be returning, she said she was excited to see how many votes were cast in this General Election, both city- and countywide.
“The voter turnout was stellar,” she said. “I know everyone was very busy and I appreciate our pollsters out there.”
She also thanked her family, especially boyfriend Dylan Warren and daughter Annie Ervin, for their support, and said she appreciated the support she received from her friends, colleagues and business clients.
And, like both Keck and Eastham, she said she was ready to get back to work.
“Absolutely. I’m always just happy to be here,” she said of her position as councilor. “I told my boyfriend the other day that if I didn’t win and someone called me for help, I’d still find any way I could to help them.”
While she has the attitude to help, she admitted she didn’t do as much campaigning as she could have. “I joked that I’m either always campaigning or not campaigning at all. But, I also like to joke that I’m a bad politician because I talk too much to lie. Or maybe that makes me a better politician, I don’t know.”
The rest of the council members ran unopposed in their wards. The council member who received the most overall votes for this election was Jerry Girdler, earning 2,026 votes in his race.
Being the highest vote-getting council member means that he will serve as mayor pro tem, which means he will act as mayor any time Mayor Keck is out of town or cannot serve.
