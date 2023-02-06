Somerset Mayor and Kentucky Republican gubernatorial candidate Alan Keck has responded to a comment made at a campaign rally by fellow GOP candidate Kelly Craft in which she seemed to say she wants to see the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) dismantled.
Craft made her comments during a Versailles stop last week.
A seven-second video clip from her speech – posted by Democratic PAC called American Bridge 21st Century – showed Craft saying, “I will tell you that one of the very first pieces of action as governor – the Kentucky Department of Education will be dismantled.”
A follow-up statement from Craft to the Herald Leader indicates that Craft isn’t advocating for the dismantling of the Department of Education. Rather, Craft wants to reorganize the members of the Board of Education.
“No one can hide that our current State Board of Education and Department of Education are a mess – pushing woke agendas in our schools,” Craft’s statement said. “I’ll dismantle our current board and start over. I’ll empower parents, send more resources to the classroom, and end the woke nonsense being pushed in our schools.”
Just hours after the original video surfaced, Keck made a statement of his own, condemning the original concept of dismantling the KDE.
“[W]e are products of that system — a system that no doubt has flaws and problems that need reform through effective leadership. But to suggest, as it appears Kelly Craft has, that dismantling this system is the answer to its problems is not leadership at all.”
Keck continued: “...[A]s your governor, I will work to reform our system to reach our kids sooner, train them for jobs of the future, and provide holistic solutions to the challenges they face. I’ll also fight to ensure parents have a choice and a voice in the process. I will not quit. I’ll put in the work as governor alongside Kentucky teachers and administrators to make our education system one of the best in America.”
A statement from Craft’s camp, as reported in the Herald Leader, said that Craft’s intent is to dismantle the current board similar to how current governor Andy Beshear did when he took office after defeating former govern Matt Bevin.
That action happened on Beshear’s first day in office, where he dissolved the board and appointed 11 new members.
As for the Kentucky Department of Education, the Herald Leader quoted KDE spokesperson Toni Konz Tatman in saying that the agency is not under the control of the governor’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.