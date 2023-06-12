While leachate discussion was shut down by Somerset Mayor Alan Keck at Monday’s City Council meeting, other questions were lobbed at the mayor by local attorney Jay McShurley, leading to a somewhat heated exchange at times.
Keck had opened the meeting by the large crowd in attendance that anyone could speak at Citizens Comments on any subject other than leachate, because “that decision’s been made.”
McShurley then stood up to speak, beginning by saying that he had attended one of the recent budget workshops held by the council and he was concerned about discussions that indicated the city was in need of more money to fund first responders.
He said that he had heard about the possibility of cutting five first responder positions due to an income shortfall. “That caused me to take a look at your office,” McShurley said.
He said he had used Google to find information about cities that were roughly the same size as Somerset’s in population – 12,000. “I found no city that has a chief of staff, nor a communications director nor an engineer,” he said.
“How many cities of that size have a natural gas department or run their own natural gas pipeline?” Keck asked.
“I wouldn’t have any idea,” McShurley responded. He then said that when Keck was running for governor he was asked if he would have to take a leave of absence from being mayor, and the mayor had said at that time that he could do two things at once.
“If you can run for statewide office, you can run this office without those three folks,” McShurley said.
“That’s your opinion,” Keck responded, before saying that none of the three positions were created by him, only that he had changed the titles from the ones used by the previous administration.
McShurley then began, “If you’re going to cut jobs…”
To which Keck interrupted, “I’m not cutting jobs.”
“That’s the rumor out there,” McShurley said.
“Rumor!” Keck said loudly.
A little later, McShurley turned his attention to the Virginia, the former movie theater building that sat empty and dilapidated for more that 25 years before the city bought and renovated it into a multi-function entertainment space.
McShurley labeled the Virginia a “disaster” due to its expense.
“It’s losing money at such a rate that it seems impossible to make it solvent,” McShurley said, noting that the city spent $3 million to get it back in shape, having borrowed at least $2 million of that, and is now paying the interest on it.
“It’s losing money at the rate of $26,000 a month, and there’s no easy fix,” McShurley said.
Keck asked if he was counting debt service, to which McShurley replied he was counting interest only.
That led to McShurley pointing out the city’s quarterly festivals, which he said are also losing money.
“Sure they are,” Keck said. “They’re community development opportunities. They were never intended to make money.”
McShurley then said, “I’ve heard that the city subsidizes food trucks or vendors to come in here and set up because they’re concerned they might not derive enough revenue.”
When Keck asked where he had heard that from, McShurley said “Members of the city council.”
Keck responded, “They’re wrong.”
“Ok,” McShurley said. “I stand corrected. So you’ve dispelled that myth. I’m glad for that, because I hope the city’s not paying people to set up.”
Keck explained that for the very first festival in 2019, the city offered a guaranteed minimum revenue for food trucks because they had no proof it would be successful. However, after they “blew it out the window” in terms of vender revenue, they never had to offer that guarantee again, Keck said.
This was later backed up by Josh Anderson, owner of Get Ur Smoke On, which has been one of the food trucks seen at every downtown festival.
He denied that he had ever been paid to set up at a festival, and added that he appreciated that the festivals are free to the public because they added quality of life to Somerset.
“The city’s not a for-profit business. They’re going to spend money on that enhance the quality of life here. And I think they should,” Anderson said.
McShurley’s final questions concerned the city’s ownership of the former Cundiff Square property, where office buildings and townhouses were razed in order to develop the property. At one point, the land was earmarked to be the home of the University of Somerset, but those plans are now on hold since the proposed university has now merged with Campbellsville University.
“Is there any plan to utilize that [property], or are you just going to continue servicing debt?” McShurley asked.
“We’re going to service the debt because we have to,” Keck said. “I think in time it will serve a new development there, whether it’s the college or something else that the community decides, the council decides, we’ll see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.