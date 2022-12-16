The announcement of a joint venture between Campbellsville University and the University of Somerset caused a ripple throughout Pulaski County Tuesday – and a slew of comments on social media under the Commonwealth Journal’s article about that announcement.
The majority of those comments raised questions about the merger between the two entities. Many questioned the timing of the announcement, the cost to taxpayers on the creation of the University of Somerset to begin with, and how many assets the University of Somerset had to begin with, since the actual university had not been officially created yet.
Announced in October 2020, a group of Somerset leaders which included Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and his brother, Michael Keck formed a board with an eye on building a private four-year college. The designated area to build this university was the former Cundiff Square area, and architect renderings of what a future University of Somerset may look like were released to the public.
In the time since those announcements, however, Mayor Keck and the other members of the university’s board gave few updates as to how the plans were advancing.
Then, on Tuesday, a press conference called by Campbellsville University told of the merger of the two, creating the Somerset Institute of Campbellsville University.
The following questions appeared in Facebook comments on the Commonwealth Journal’s page. We asked Mayor Keck to respond to some of the questions brought up in those social media comments, and Keck returned his answers to the Commonwealth Journal on Friday.
Comment: How can a non existent university merge with Campbellsville?
Keck: “The University of Somerset Foundation is a very real 501©(3) non-profit organization. It has a board of directors and has raised money during three consecutive years. This merger carries forward the foundation’s mission, resources and passion toward a new, collective mission between the two entities.”
Comment: It’s truly sad that our increase in our community experiencing homelessness is correlated to this whole mess, in my humble opinion and when witnessing the big picture. How that is Christ-like continues to baffle me while trying to remember the humanity of all involved. Hope this move and those leading this charge will serve some justice to our poorer, fellow community members.
Keck: “Cundiff Square residents were given four-and-a-half months to find new housing by the previous landlord before the city gained ownership of the property. There is no direct correlation between the rate of homelessness in our community and the University of Somerset project, and no evidence to suggest otherwise.”
Comment: They’re not even sure they’re going to use the Cundiff Square space – so people were displaced from their homes in the middle of a pandemic for nothing. They can’t think of a better use for that space than a second college? Seriously? We have a huge homeless and addiction crisis – which affects the community as a whole. Many of the people impacted by both of those things are downtown. Why not use that space to provide more resources to help these people?
Keck: “There is already a tremendous amount of benevolence in this community for those in need. Major projects are being planned in other areas of downtown — like the God’s Food Pantry Oak Pointe project — to provide resources to people struggling with homelessness and addiction. New educational opportunities will lead to new career opportunities, and that is a much more effective long-term solution to this nationwide problem.”
Comment: Those we spend millions to educate now leave Somerset because there are no jobs. There are no jobs because we can’t put forth a workforce capable of passing random drug testing. The city is doing NOTHING to bring the heroin epidemic et al into check. Our “narcotics division” fluctuates from one to three officers. That’s ridiculous and totally inexcusable. This U of S business makes no fiscal sense!
Keck: “This statement is filled with inaccuracies. There are nearly 1,000 unfilled jobs in Pulaski County alone. We are working hard to improve our workforce by offering new training across a broad spectrum of people and focus areas. To suggest the city is doing nothing about the drug epidemic is also completely false. Our dedicated city and county narcotics officers are involved not only in local investigations but also on federal drug task forces. They work tirelessly to combat this problem. Their work is often done outside of public view for obvious reasons, to include ensuring the integrity of their information pipeline and protecting families and children from undue harm. I am proud to support those officers and their work keeping our community safe.”
Comment: As for any individuals being compensated to be on “Somerset University’s” board? How will that work going forward? Will CU pickup the tab?
Keck: “No board members have ever been paid. Any employees of the former University of Somerset Foundation will need to coordinate their employment with the Somerset Institute of Campbellsville University.”
Comment: How much, if any, city money was used on a University that never existed? Who paid for their fancy website? What happened to any charitable donations they accepted?
Keck: “No city or taxpayer money was ever given to the University of Somerset Foundation. All expenses were paid by private donations. The expenses have included feasibility studies, salaries and marketing.”
Comment: “Some of us that have lived downtown for years like the small town feel and don’t want to live in the big cities, our crime rates are low and people feel safe, the more you bring in the more that changes, look at Louisville and Lex with crime rates off the charts in some places, change is not always good!
Keck: “I understand progress doesn’t look the same for everyone. However, if communities don’t evolve and adapt, they slowly die. We will continue to push for controlled, safe and strategic growth. Several Kentucky college towns have been successful at this endeavor, including Danville with Centre College, Pikeville with UPIKE, and Williamsburg with the University of the Cumberlands.”
Comment: Where are those students going to park?
Keck: “There are many lots in adjacent areas. As we grow, discussions about new options will have to take place.”
