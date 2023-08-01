"Let's don't be a community that celebrates failure. Let's be one that encourages and promotes and celebrates success."
As part of the board of the economic development organization SPEDA, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck played a key role in bringing high-tech produce grower AppHarvest to Somerset — the same AppHarvest that recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
That's one of the challenges Keck made note of Tuesday at The Center for Rural Development as part of the fifth-annual "State of the City and County" address at this month's Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon. Keck, the speaker of the above quote, not only championed his town's progress but addressed items that had drawn criticism — and encouraged instead the benefits of a positive outlook.
"We have had historic accomplishments over the last four years — over $300 million in new announcements in one year alone. Companies like Horse Soldier (Bourbon), Conner Logistics, and yes, AppHarvest," he said. "I know AppHarvest has been much maligned in recent days. ... I've been disappointed by some in the community that seemingly are celebrating what they perceive to be a failure.
"AppHarvest had a big dream, and while there was undoubtedly some mismanagement and some missteps along the way, that company invested $70 million in this community. They employed over 100 people and still today, they're growing vegetables right here in Somerset, Kentucky," he added, noting that he was proud to have AppHarvest here. "... When our country was founded, the greatest risk-takers of all time fled their nation to build a new one, chasing economic and religious freedom. I want to be a community that celebrates those types of risk-takers, not demonize them, looking to point the finger at somebody because quite possibly it didn't go as planned."
One thing that didn't go as planned, or at least as Keck hoped, was his run for governor of Kentucky in last May's Republican Primary Election. Keck talked about that campaign, which closely followed his re-election as Somerset Mayor last November, and said that he didn't regret it and the opportunities it presented to spread the message of Somerset's progress across the commonwealth.
"It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to criss-cross this state and share what we've accomplished here in Somerset," he said. "... I had a blast getting to cast the vision for what I thought Kentucky can and should be, but I also loved getting to talk about the successes and the stories of Somerset. While I may have been gone in the literal sense, quite frankly I was never gone at all. I was getting to tell our story."
Among those successes, as Keck mentioned, were "three free record-breaking festivals (brought) to downtown Somerset," as well as the recently-concluded Master Musicians Festival, sponsored by the city, with the highest attendance for an MMF yet, and the city's investment in the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market at Citizens National Bank Pavilion.
The most recent feather in Somerset's cap, however, was fresh as Keck noted that city officials were in Memphis, Tenn. at the Kentucky/Tennessee Water Professional Conference even as he spoke, accepting an award as the top water plant and water distribution system in either state.
This comes after months of discussion in city council meetings about whether or not the city's wastewater treatment facilities could adequately handle landfill runoff water known as leachate, a controversy that ultimately prompted the city to stop accepting it and the revenue that comes with it contrary to Keck's preferences.
"Much has been made over the last several months about our water and wastewater — let me just tell you, most of it's garbage," said Keck, his next quote leading to a round of applause from the crowd. "Most of it's innuendo, most of it is rumor. Here are the facts: Out of two states, our system won Treatment Plant and Distribution System of the Year, and I'm really proud of that."
As part of his address, Keck praised the efforts of SPEDA in developing Somerset and Pulaski County as a place where people want to make a home. "SPEDA understands that arts and entertainment are also economic development," said Keck, mentioning works like water tank murals and the downtown Veterans Memorial Park in addition "taking the lead on projects that this community has begged for, things like housing and child care — solving real problems, thus making it a better place to live and work."
Keck called the new Fischer Fun Park 2 at Rocky Hollow Park "an absolute home run for our city" as a place for children to have fun, and noted that there will be an official grand opening for it on August 11, even though it's being used so much currently that it's been hard to finish the park, noted the mayor.
"Now complete, that park has sand volleyball, it has another splash pad, the Readers to Leaders Storybook Trail, and all of the work that happened during the Covid year to clean it up," he said, calling it a "world-class playground and park for our entire community to use for free."
Keck was equally proud of the plans for the new Boys and Girls Club, a project that he said wouldn't have happened had he not campaigned for governor and visited the community of Glasgow to see what they were doing there with a similar facility.
"I left those doors emotional and said, 'Regardless of how this race goes, Somerset and Pulaski County is going to have a Boys and Girls Club,' and this fall, we're going to have exactly that," said Keck. "A place for our children — in the city school system to start; hopefully some day we'll expand that — to go after school. We hear it all the time that kids don't have anything to do or anywhere to go. (They'll) learn life skills, leadership skills, invest in friendships, have mentors, and a sense and place of belonging."
Keck also talked about the OakPointe Centre, a project by God's Food Pantry to be located in the old Palm Beach Factory that will offer a number of resources, including a feeding and clothing center, for less fortunate families and individuals. Keck said he'd seen something similar in Covington, Ky., on the campaign trail and wanted something like it for his own community.
"Folks that are struggling with chronic homelessness, drug or substance abuse are going to get a second chance, they're going to go back to work, they're going to have that dignity, and they're going to be a success, and then the employers in this room and across our county are going to have folks who are going to fill those jobs," said Keck, again drawing applause with, "(Covington's Life Learning Center has) over 270 workforce partners, and I'd love for Pulaski County to try to match that."
Sports tourism has been a focus of Keck's for a long time, and he brought it up Tuesday, noting that he wanted to increase amenities for local children first, but also invest in a way that helps others come into the community. State government provided the city with $1 million in seed money for projects aimed at that goal, specifically the renovation of SomerSport Park, and Keck said he'll ask the city council for funds to do an indoor facility for various sports like tennis and pickleball.
Keck also talked about Somerset leading the way in finding new avenues to revenue, with a goal toward tax reform.
"(The state's tax code) is incredibly antiquated, most of it from the 1800s, and it's not allowed communities like us to make decisions that will better our own future," said Keck. "... I'm going to continue to support the elimination of the income tax, but focus on ideas that will allow us in the tourism community and the consumption economy to thrive and generate new revenue."
Keck finished his address with a plea for citizens to "band together (and) dream big" for the future of Somerset.
"The sky is the limit," he said. "The Somerset that I see is so, so special, and it's also a community that I think needs to come together and keep kicking butt."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.