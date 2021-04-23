What does the future hold for Alan Keck? While election season proper is still a few months away, there is already speculation swirling around Somerset’s first-term mayor, both in terms of running for a second term and in looking at a higher office.
Part of that speculation got stirred up after an interview Keck did with Nick Storm of the website Kentucky Fried Politics (kentuckyfried.com).
In it, Storm indicates that Keck is looking to run for governor.
On Friday, Keck responded to an inquiry from the Commonwealth Journal about whether on not he had plans for the state’s highest office.
“He (Storm) published a story last week in which I told him of my plans to seek a second term as mayor, and that I am evaluating a run for governor,” Keck said.
“It’s important to note that this is only a consideration at this point,” Keck continued. “I have not made any decision about running for higher office. I absolutely love being mayor of Somerset. … The only decision I have firmly made is I plan to seek a second term as mayor.”
Keck’s first attempt at becoming mayor, back in 2014, ended with him being beaten by incumbent Mayor Eddie Girdler.
But Keck came back strong in 2018 and beat Girdler in the non-partisan general election.
It has been his first elected office, and he has not even served out his first term.
“I have been asked countless times if I would consider running for higher office, whether that be for Congress, a number of statewide positions, or governor,” Keck said.
“Quite frankly, I think that is a reflection of my team and the tremendous progress we’re making in Somerset. Kentuckians are taking notice,” he said.
He added that any political decisions he makes would be after consulting with his wife, Tiffany, his daughters and the rest of his family.
