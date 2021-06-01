During his “State of the City” address to the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce June luncheon crowd, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck talked about the concept of “building” frequently.
Building new things in the city. Building something positive. And, ultimately, having the wisdom not to build walls that divide.
“It’s been said that whatever good things we build end up building us,” said Keck, “and there’s no truer statement for what’s happening in our community. It’s certainly been true for me.
When I took office ... it had been some time since opportunity had knocked on Somerset’s door. We needed that opportunity. We needed to make our city relevant again. We needed to make it more vibrant and energetic,” he added. “... We built a new door, and we invited opportunity to come in.”
Keck said that for years, he’s listened to Somerset residents dream about what their community could be, including a more active downtown area, and he’s resolved to make those dreams a reality. He mentioned projects which he’s made a focus as being among these things — a downtown market, outdoor art, and the opportunity to increase tourism by linking to Kentucky’s famous Bourbon Trail, an aim for which Keck worked to lure Horse Soldier Bourbon to town.
He challenged members of the community to be Somerset’s “best ambassadors” — said Keck, “If you’re not excited about Somerset and Pulaski County, how will anyone else (feel that way)?” — and said that was the origin of the “seemyset” slogan and hashtag, encouraging people to tell their own stories about why they love the area.
“That will look different for each of you,” he said. “It might mean Lake Cumberland and all that it has to offer. ... It might mean the historic downtown that’s filled with cars the fourth weekend seven or eight months a year. It might mean the Fountain Square. It could mean agriculture, and maybe someday, bourbon. Whatever that destination is, whatever that thing that gets you excited is, we want you to tell that story.”
Among the accomplishments promoted by Keck from his time in office — he was elected in 2018 — are creating “an environment where everyone is treated with respect” and “employees now have more freedom to lead and to make decisions”; improving salaries, benefits, and equipment and facilities for first responders; recently completing “the most robust and open budget process in the history of the city,” with multiple public workshops and line-by-line discussion; and record revenue in back-to-back years.
Keck echoed Judge-Executive Steve Kelley’s thoughts about positive collaboration between the city and county, expressing hope that the two entities can work together to pass multiple interlocal agreements on the table, “ensuring the continuity of services” over the next five years. The Somerset City Council have passed those agreements, “and I hope the judge and fiscal court will support that.”
The mayor also talked about efforts to improve a flawed stormwater system, looking at it with “a holistic approach” to solve flooding problems, including hiring a watershed coordinator and mapping out the system; forging partnerships with London and Corbin for the potential to bring commercial air service to Somerset; making “progress” with the historic Town Spring at the former Cundiff Square, site of construction for the planned University of Somerset; and taking the reins on efforts to renovate the downtown Virginia Cinema.
“We will take great care to preserve that 100-year-old structure,” he said. “We want to make it more viable than ever. ... But we’re also committed to honoring that story while making the Virginia a venue for everyone, something it was not always.”
Keck referred to the days of segregation, when African-Americans were treated as second-class customers at the now-closed theater, which Keck said brings him to the walls he “refuse(s) to build” in the community, “walls that (pit) one another against each other due to race, gender, and now more than ever in our country, political affiliation.”
Whatever situations may exist in other parts of the country, “in Somerset, I’m proud that we’re standing strong,” said Keck, “unwilling to allow those bricks of division to separate us, and for that I’m really, really grateful.” He urged citizens to see beyond labels and things like race, who one loves, etc., and have a different vision for the future while “loving and respecting each other.”
Added Keck, “We can accomplish so much more when we talk to one another instead of about one another, to have those real, honest, raw conversations and do so face-to-face. That’s where real change can happen. ... Our problems are never going to be solved with a Facebook post or a Twitter thread, and they’re absolutely never going to be solved when those comments start with hatred or vitriol. I’d like to issue a challenge today to start to have those real conversations, to display grace, mercy, and respect for one another.”
Keck’s effort to convey his message multiple times mentioned the president known as “the Great Communicator,” Ronald Reagan, and Keck closed by talking about Reagan famously urging the Soviets to “tear down this wall” that divided Berlin during the Cold War. Keck issued a similar challenge to the citizens of his town to close out Tuesday’s address.
“If we actually seek unity, if we seek prosperity for our community, our commonwealth and our country, if we want to get to continue this greatest social experiment the world has ever seen, then we too have to tear down a wall,” said Keck, “or in Somerset’s case, I’d like to say, refuse to build one.”
