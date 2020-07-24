The soaring temperature of summer can cause people to overheat, leading to all kinds of health issues. Those same issues can occur for pets, too, and pet owners may need to keep that in mind while caring for their four-legged companions.
Marguerite Arnold, a volunteer for the Pulaski County Humane Society, says that many people want their dogs with them when they enjoy outdoor events, such as this weekend’s Somernites Cruise.
She had some tips for keeping canines cool at outdoor festivals.
“People don’t often realize how dangerous it is for dogs to walk on hot pavement,” she said, saying the hot surface can cause major burns to their feet.
She asked those who want to let their dogs walk alongside them to consider buying their dogs booties or shoes to protect them.
“Not all dogs take to booties at first, but if they have Velcro on them, they will stay on their feet and the dog will get used to them,” she said.
It’s also important to bring along water and a collapsable water bowl of some kind so they can easily drink from it. She said that gallon freezer bags work well for that.
Because dogs – and cats – have a higher body temperature than humans, it’s possible for them to get heat stroke faster than us. Arnold points out that they also need water more frequently than we do in high temperatures.
Outside of festivals, many owners like to bring their dogs with them wherever they go, including the grocery store or shopping center. Arnold said the humane society doesn’t recommend animals be kept in cars, and says not to take animals anywhere they must be left in a vehicle without you.
Even if the outside temperature is 70 degrees, the insides of vehicles can heat up quickly, and much hotter than the outside temperatures.
Cracking a window is not a solution, she said. “Maybe if the window is cracked enough for the dog to get their whole head out, but then they can jump out of the car,” she said.
Even leaving them a source of water isn’t a guarantee that the dog will be safe, she said.
She urged those who see a dog left in a vehicle to take action to help that dog, either by insisting the store page the owner of the vehicle or by calling 911.
Captain Mike Correll of the Somerset Police Department confirmed that people can call 911 if they see an animal that appears to be in distress.
“We do get a few calls each month during hot weather” about dogs left in cars, he said.
While he did say that police officers are not animal experts, they can usually tell if an animal is being neglected inside a hot car. He said they will often contact Pulaski County Animal Control or the Humane Society for assistance with animals.
Even pets left at home can experience heat-related problems, Arnold said.
She stressed that dogs left chained or fenced in outside in the heat require adequate shade and a good source of fresh water.
“A plastic dog house doesn’t qualify as adequate shade,” she said, meaning they need a fully shaded area like a tree or an awning of some kind.
As for water, Arnold said she knows that some dogs are known to tip over a water dish, and asked owners to make sure the bowl is anchored in some way to keep water from spilling out.
Cats are not known to have as many heat-related illness as dogs, but Arnold said that has more to do with cats usually being allowed to roam more than dogs. They are usually able to find their own source of shade or water.
Cats can, however, develop heat stroke as well, she said.
