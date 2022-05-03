Last year, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley talked during his "State of the County" address about the "fruits of collaboration" — a topic for which he used visual props by eating actual fruit at the lectern.
Kelley talked about those same fruits of collaboration on Tuesday for this year's edition of the annual speech before the May Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce luncheon crowd. But this time, Kelley's visit was less about production value and more about about opening up — in a raw, emotional way at times.
The head of county government almost got choked up as he talked about his daughters and his significant other who have helped and encouraged him through some "difficult" recent times — "(Kelley's daughters gave him) the courage and the strength to keep going to try to make a difference in my county." Kelley said his girlfriend prays for him every morning, listens to all his concerns, and encourages him — his voice noticeably breaking as he spoke.
Kelley also started to show his emotion in his voice when defending his record against his critics — voices he has heard often on the campaign trail. Kelley is currently running for a third term as Pulaski County Judge-Executive, against challengers Marshall Todd and Shirlene Epperson Taylor.
"I've been criticized publicly for wasting money," said Kelley. "I consider the investments that we've been making to be crucial to the safety, to the prosperity of Pulaski County. I make no apologizes for the necessary (expenditures) we've made.
"We have invested more into your county than any previous administration," he added, "and we've done that without raising taxes." That line drew spontaneous applause from the crowd before Kelley continued, "In fact we've lowered tax rates two years in a row, and that's the first time in Pulaski County history that's happened. Pulaski County has the second-lowest property tax rate in the state of Kentucky. And that, ladies and gentleman, is true conservative leadership."
Here, Kelley again extolled a harmonious working relationship between city and county governments, "collaboration at all levels," something he's seeing "for the first time in maybe forever." That includes smaller cities, schools, tourism offices, economic development organization SPEDA, and others in the community.
"What we're experiencing is an explosive growth and an exciting time for all of us," said Kelley. "We're on the right track. We're going full speed ahead. Our momentum is strong."
He showed enthusiasm for ideas Somerset Mayor Alan Keck had mentioned during his speech, the first of Tuesday's afternoon twin bill, such as increasing sports tourism and the planned agricultural expo center that's in the works that will serve as a versatile event venue.
"We've been trying to accomplish this for years and finally we've found a way to make this (possible) with the help of SPEDA, with the help of the City of Somerset, Pulaski County government, many community leaders, Kentucky Farm Bureau," said Kelley of the expo center. "We are issuing a request-for-proposal that will be a public-private partnership. ... We are going to be able to feasibly launch this without it being a tax burden to the taxpayers."
Kelley also talked about new trails being designed for Pulaski County Park in the eastern part of the county that will tie the park to other local attractions like Haney's Appledale Farm and the Mill Springs Battlefield Museum. Pulaski County Park stood out as one of Kelley's proudest accomplishments during the address, and based on the improvements made during his time in office, he noted — once a "neglected, run-down, embarrassing piece of property" — Kelley said he was "proud to say that we have the best county park in the state of Kentucky."
Another site that was in need of improvement when Kelley came in was the county courthouse, he said — on the fourth floor, for example, there were pigeons roosting inside the building, with their fecal waste joining with mold to create messy scene as Kelley described it. There was also outdated and dysfunctional equipment, said Kelley.
"The previous administration, in an effort to cut spending — and I will say they achieved their goals of cutting spending — but they left us in a state of neglect," said Kelley. "We vowed that we were going to fix those and we were going to make our equipment better, safer for our employees ... easier to access and be proud of our buildings and make them better serve our public."
Kelley talked about purchasing new offices for the county clerk with drive-thru capabilities to provide better access options for users, improving community parks, the Ky. 80-461 cloverleaf road addition, the new SPEDA Commerce Park in eastern Pulaski, and investments in public safety like new tornado sirens, a new new emergency operations center, and new ambulances, fire trucks and equipment.
It was here that Kelley spoke about making no apologies for the spending the county has done in his time to help improve the county, his aforementioned challenge to his critics. He noted in school, he tried to make 100 percent on his assignments, and while that rarely happened, he would score in the 90s — still making an "A" grade. That's where Pulaski County is at, he noted — perhaps the government isn't making a "100" but he's confident they would be credited with an "A" nonetheless.
"Pulaski County is the best it's been in my lifetime," said Kelley. "We're seeing unprecedented growth ... we're seeing new educational opportunities for our children and grandchildren. We're seeing new career opportunities for our children and our grandchildren. We're seeing lake tourism continue to grow. We're seeing adventure tourism continue to grow. We're seeing our population grow. We're seeing more restaurants and retail opportunities. Property values are on the rise, which translates into more net worth for those who own property in the county.
"The secret's out. Pulaski County's a great place to be," he added. "And we're seeing an influx of people from all walks of life, from every corner of the country who want to be a part of this community, and they want to enjoy the quality of life this community offers."
